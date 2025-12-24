- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|14
|GBPJPY
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|239
|GBPJPY
|-13
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|GBPJPY
|-967
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "MaxrichGroup-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Youtradefx-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
We trade using a method that we have automated into an EA for this Account
We just follow one simple method / system that so called "Counting probability".
This account only uses the breakout SnR which is very simple (follow the trend)
- Monthly Expected Return = 5%
- Annual Expected Return = 60%
- Drawdown Risk < 50%
- Margin Used per Trade = 1 - 2%
- Max. Open Margin Used = 30%
- Max. Drawdown 2000 pips
Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes
Start Lot minimum recommedation 0.01 per $500 (2% margin used with 1:100 Leverage)
