Naufal Raihan Andayuri

Exclusive EA Trader Century

Naufal Raihan Andayuri
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 9%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
18
Negociações com lucro:
12 (66.66%)
Negociações com perda:
6 (33.33%)
Melhor negociação:
63.04 USD
Pior negociação:
-73.34 USD
Lucro bruto:
430.44 USD (22 514 pips)
Perda bruta:
-191.12 USD (9 841 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
5 (145.12 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
145.12 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.38
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.37%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
21
Tempo médio de espera:
3 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.69
Negociações longas:
15 (83.33%)
Negociações curtas:
3 (16.67%)
Fator de lucro:
2.25
Valor esperado:
13.30 USD
Lucro médio:
35.87 USD
Perda média:
-31.85 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-88.81 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-88.81 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
8.53%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
88.81 USD (3.00%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
3.00% (88.81 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
3.38% (102.78 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 16
GBPJPY 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 252
GBPJPY -13
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 14K
GBPJPY -967
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +63.04 USD
Pior negociação: -73 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +145.12 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -88.81 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 6
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Youtradefx-Real
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
253 mais ...
We trade using a method that we have automated into an EA  for this Account

We just follow one simple method / system that so called "Counting probability".

This account only uses the breakout SnR which is very simple (follow the trend)

  • Monthly Expected Return = 5%
  • Annual Expected Return = 60%
  • Drawdown Risk < 50%
  • Margin Used per Trade = 1 - 2%
  • Max. Open Margin Used = 30%
  • Max. Drawdown 2000 pips

Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes

Start Lot minimum recommedation 0.01 per $500 (2% margin used with 1:100 Leverage)


________________________________________________________________________________________


Our Media : http://linktr.ee/tradercentury

Platform : https://tradercentury.com/

Sem comentários
2025.12.24 09:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 09:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
