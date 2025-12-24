SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Exclusive EA Trader Century
Naufal Raihan Andayuri

Exclusive EA Trader Century

Naufal Raihan Andayuri
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 8%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
16
Profit Trade:
11 (68.75%)
Loss Trade:
5 (31.25%)
Best Trade:
63.04 USD
Worst Trade:
-73.34 USD
Profitto lordo:
394.20 USD (20 692 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-167.50 USD (8 671 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (145.12 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
145.12 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.39
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.37%
Ultimo trade:
7 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
17
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.55
Long Trade:
14 (87.50%)
Short Trade:
2 (12.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.35
Profitto previsto:
14.17 USD
Profitto medio:
35.84 USD
Perdita media:
-33.50 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-88.81 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-88.81 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
8.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
88.81 USD (3.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.00% (88.81 USD)
Per equità:
0.48% (14.18 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 14
GBPJPY 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 239
GBPJPY -13
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 13K
GBPJPY -967
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +63.04 USD
Worst Trade: -73 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +145.12 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -88.81 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 6
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Youtradefx-Real
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
253 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

We trade using a method that we have automated into an EA  for this Account

We just follow one simple method / system that so called "Counting probability".

This account only uses the breakout SnR which is very simple (follow the trend)

  • Monthly Expected Return = 5%
  • Annual Expected Return = 60%
  • Drawdown Risk < 50%
  • Margin Used per Trade = 1 - 2%
  • Max. Open Margin Used = 30%
  • Max. Drawdown 2000 pips

Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes

Start Lot minimum recommedation 0.01 per $500 (2% margin used with 1:100 Leverage)


________________________________________________________________________________________


Our Media : http://linktr.ee/tradercentury

Platform : https://tradercentury.com/

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.24 09:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 09:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Exclusive EA Trader Century
30USD al mese
8%
0
0
USD
3K
USD
1
100%
16
68%
100%
2.35
14.17
USD
3%
1:200
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.