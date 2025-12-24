- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|16
|GBPJPY
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|252
|GBPJPY
|-13
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|GBPJPY
|-967
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
We trade using a method that we have automated into an EA for this Account
We just follow one simple method / system that so called "Counting probability".
This account only uses the breakout SnR which is very simple (follow the trend)
- Monthly Expected Return = 5%
- Annual Expected Return = 60%
- Drawdown Risk < 50%
- Margin Used per Trade = 1 - 2%
- Max. Open Margin Used = 30%
- Max. Drawdown 2000 pips
Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes
Start Lot minimum recommedation 0.01 per $500 (2% margin used with 1:100 Leverage)
________________________________________________________________________________________
Our Media : http://linktr.ee/tradercentury
Platform : https://tradercentury.com/
