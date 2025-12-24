SignaleKategorien
Naufal Raihan Andayuri

Exclusive EA Trader Century

Naufal Raihan Andayuri
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
2 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 3%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
23
Gewinntrades:
14 (60.86%)
Verlusttrades:
9 (39.13%)
Bester Trade:
63.04 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-77.80 USD
Bruttoprofit:
471.50 USD (24 754 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-380.36 USD (19 222 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
5 (145.12 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
145.12 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.37%
Letzter Trade:
5 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
24
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
8 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.59
Long-Positionen:
18 (78.26%)
Short-Positionen:
5 (21.74%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.24
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.96 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
33.68 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-42.26 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-88.81 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-151.04 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.25%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
153.94 USD (5.06%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
5.06% (153.94 USD)
Kapital:
3.68% (112.05 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 20
GBPJPY 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 98
GBPJPY -7
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6K
GBPJPY -502
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +63.04 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -78 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +145.12 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -88.81 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 6
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Youtradefx-Real
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
noch 253 ...
We trade using a method that we have automated into an EA  for this Account

We just follow one simple method / system that so called "Counting probability".

This account only uses the breakout SnR which is very simple (follow the trend)

  • Monthly Expected Return = 5%
  • Annual Expected Return = 60%
  • Drawdown Risk < 50%
  • Margin Used per Trade = 1 - 2%
  • Max. Open Margin Used = 30%
  • Max. Drawdown 2000 pips

Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes

Start Lot minimum recommedation 0.01 per $500 (2% margin used with 1:100 Leverage)


________________________________________________________________________________________


Our Media : http://linktr.ee/tradercentury

Platform : https://tradercentury.com/

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.24 09:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 09:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
