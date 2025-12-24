SignalsSections
Naufal Raihan Andayuri

Exclusive EA Trader Century

Naufal Raihan Andayuri
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 3%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
14 (60.86%)
Loss Trades:
9 (39.13%)
Best trade:
63.04 USD
Worst trade:
-77.80 USD
Gross Profit:
471.50 USD (24 754 pips)
Gross Loss:
-380.36 USD (19 222 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (145.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
145.12 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.37%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.59
Long Trades:
18 (78.26%)
Short Trades:
5 (21.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
3.96 USD
Average Profit:
33.68 USD
Average Loss:
-42.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-88.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-151.04 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
153.94 USD (5.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.06% (153.94 USD)
By Equity:
3.68% (112.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 20
GBPJPY 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 98
GBPJPY -7
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6K
GBPJPY -502
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +63.04 USD
Worst trade: -78 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +145.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -88.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

We trade using a method that we have automated into an EA  for this Account

We just follow one simple method / system that so called "Counting probability".

This account only uses the breakout SnR which is very simple (follow the trend)

  • Monthly Expected Return = 5%
  • Annual Expected Return = 60%
  • Drawdown Risk < 50%
  • Margin Used per Trade = 1 - 2%
  • Max. Open Margin Used = 30%
  • Max. Drawdown 2000 pips

Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes

Start Lot minimum recommedation 0.01 per $500 (2% margin used with 1:100 Leverage)


________________________________________________________________________________________


Our Media : http://linktr.ee/tradercentury

Platform : https://tradercentury.com/

No reviews
2025.12.24 09:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 09:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
