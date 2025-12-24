SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Trader Century 3
Naufal Raihan Andayuri

Trader Century 3

Naufal Raihan Andayuri
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 12%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
19
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
15 (78.94%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 (21.05%)
En iyi işlem:
48.81 USD
En kötü işlem:
-21.85 USD
Brüt kâr:
359.46 USD (28 713 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-69.38 USD (6 218 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (324.61 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
324.61 USD (10)
Sharpe oranı:
0.63
Alım-satım etkinliği:
85.93%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.88%
En son işlem:
5 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
20
Ort. tutma süresi:
7 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
6.64
Alış işlemleri:
14 (73.68%)
Satış işlemleri:
5 (26.32%)
Kâr faktörü:
5.18
Beklenen getiri:
15.27 USD
Ortalama kâr:
23.96 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-17.35 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-43.70 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-43.70 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
11.55%
Algo alım-satım:
68%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
20.95 USD
Maksimum:
43.70 USD (1.73%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.73% (43.70 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.36% (34.50 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 19
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 290
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 22K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +48.81 USD
En kötü işlem: -22 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 10
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +324.61 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -43.70 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "MaxrichGroup-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 daha fazla...
We trade using a method that we have automated into an EA  for this Account

We just follow one simple method / system that so called "Counting probability".

This account only uses the breakout SnR which is very simple (follow the trend)

  • Monthly Expected Return = 5%
  • Annual Expected Return = 60%
  • Drawdown Risk < 50%
  • Margin Used per Trade = 1 - 2%
  • Max. Open Margin Used = 30%
  • Max. Drawdown 2000 pips

Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes

Start Lot minimum recommedation 0.01 per $500 (2% margin used with 1:100 Leverage)


________________________________________________________________________________________


Our Media : http://linktr.ee/tradercentury

Platform : https://tradercentury.com/

İnceleme yok
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Trader Century 3
Ayda 30 USD
12%
0
0
USD
2.8K
USD
1
68%
19
78%
86%
5.18
15.27
USD
2%
1:200
