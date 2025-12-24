SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Trader Century 3
Naufal Raihan Andayuri

Trader Century 3

Naufal Raihan Andayuri
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 12%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
19
Bénéfice trades:
15 (78.94%)
Perte trades:
4 (21.05%)
Meilleure transaction:
48.81 USD
Pire transaction:
-21.85 USD
Bénéfice brut:
359.46 USD (28 713 pips)
Perte brute:
-69.38 USD (6 218 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (324.61 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
324.61 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.63
Activité de trading:
85.93%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.88%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
20
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
6.64
Longs trades:
14 (73.68%)
Courts trades:
5 (26.32%)
Facteur de profit:
5.18
Rendement attendu:
15.27 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
23.96 USD
Perte moyenne:
-17.35 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-43.70 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-43.70 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
11.55%
Algo trading:
68%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
20.95 USD
Maximal:
43.70 USD (1.73%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.73% (43.70 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.36% (34.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 19
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 290
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 22K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +48.81 USD
Pire transaction: -22 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 10
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +324.61 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -43.70 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

We trade using a method that we have automated into an EA  for this Account

We just follow one simple method / system that so called "Counting probability".

This account only uses the breakout SnR which is very simple (follow the trend)

  • Monthly Expected Return = 5%
  • Annual Expected Return = 60%
  • Drawdown Risk < 50%
  • Margin Used per Trade = 1 - 2%
  • Max. Open Margin Used = 30%
  • Max. Drawdown 2000 pips

Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes

Start Lot minimum recommedation 0.01 per $500 (2% margin used with 1:100 Leverage)


________________________________________________________________________________________


Our Media : http://linktr.ee/tradercentury

Platform : https://tradercentury.com/

Aucun avis
2025.12.24 17:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 17:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 16:29
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 10:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.24 10:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.24 10:23
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 09:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 09:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 09:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.24 09:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 09:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Trader Century 3
30 USD par mois
12%
0
0
USD
2.8K
USD
1
68%
19
78%
86%
5.18
15.27
USD
2%
1:200
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.