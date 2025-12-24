- 자본
115
이익 거래:
64 (55.65%)
손실 거래:
51 (44.35%)
최고의 거래:
50.36 USD
최악의 거래:
-77.80 USD
총 수익:
1 890.59 USD (178 124 pips)
총 손실:
-1 348.75 USD (122 090 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
14 (561.43 USD)
샤프 비율:
0.14
거래 활동:
96.85%
최대 입금량:
4.90%
최근 거래:
11 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
70
평균 유지 시간:
12 시간
회복 요인:
0.86
롱(주식매수):
93 (80.87%)
숏(주식차입매도):
22 (19.13%)
수익 요인:
1.40
기대수익:
4.71 USD
평균 이익:
29.54 USD
평균 손실:
-26.45 USD
연속 최대 손실:
8 (-236.90 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-328.32 USD (7)
월별 성장률:
21.58%
Algo 트레이딩:
88%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
319.75 USD
최대한의:
628.03 USD (22.28%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
22.28% (628.03 USD)
자본금별:
8.22% (227.78 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|109
|GBPJPY
|6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|535
|GBPJPY
|7
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|55K
|GBPJPY
|694
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +50.36 USD
최악의 거래: -78 USD
연속 최대 이익: 14
연속 최대 손실: 7
연속 최대 이익: +561.43 USD
연속 최대 손실: -236.90 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
NAS-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PriceMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Youtradefx-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
We trade using a method that we have automated into an EA for this Account
We just follow one simple method / system that so called "Counting probability".
This account only uses the breakout SnR which is very simple (follow the trend)
- Monthly Expected Return = 5%
- Annual Expected Return = 60%
- Drawdown Risk < 50%
- Margin Used per Trade = 1 - 2%
- Max. Open Margin Used = 30%
- Max. Drawdown 2000 pips
Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes
Start Lot minimum recommedation 0.01 per $500 (2% margin used with 1:100 Leverage)
________________________________________________________________________________________
Our Media : http://linktr.ee/tradercentury
Platform : https://tradercentury.com/
