Naufal Raihan Andayuri

Trader Century 3

Naufal Raihan Andayuri
0 리뷰
안정성
2
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 22%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
115
이익 거래:
64 (55.65%)
손실 거래:
51 (44.35%)
최고의 거래:
50.36 USD
최악의 거래:
-77.80 USD
총 수익:
1 890.59 USD (178 124 pips)
총 손실:
-1 348.75 USD (122 090 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
14 (561.43 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
561.43 USD (14)
샤프 비율:
0.14
거래 활동:
96.85%
최대 입금량:
4.90%
최근 거래:
11 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
70
평균 유지 시간:
12 시간
회복 요인:
0.86
롱(주식매수):
93 (80.87%)
숏(주식차입매도):
22 (19.13%)
수익 요인:
1.40
기대수익:
4.71 USD
평균 이익:
29.54 USD
평균 손실:
-26.45 USD
연속 최대 손실:
8 (-236.90 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-328.32 USD (7)
월별 성장률:
21.58%
Algo 트레이딩:
88%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
319.75 USD
최대한의:
628.03 USD (22.28%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
22.28% (628.03 USD)
자본금별:
8.22% (227.78 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 109
GBPJPY 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 535
GBPJPY 7
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 55K
GBPJPY 694
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +50.36 USD
최악의 거래: -78 USD
연속 최대 이익: 14
연속 최대 손실: 7
연속 최대 이익: +561.43 USD
연속 최대 손실: -236.90 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

We trade using a method that we have automated into an EA  for this Account

We just follow one simple method / system that so called "Counting probability".

This account only uses the breakout SnR which is very simple (follow the trend)

  • Monthly Expected Return = 5%
  • Annual Expected Return = 60%
  • Drawdown Risk < 50%
  • Margin Used per Trade = 1 - 2%
  • Max. Open Margin Used = 30%
  • Max. Drawdown 2000 pips

Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes

Start Lot minimum recommedation 0.01 per $500 (2% margin used with 1:100 Leverage)


________________________________________________________________________________________


Our Media : http://linktr.ee/tradercentury

Platform : https://tradercentury.com/

리뷰 없음
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.24 17:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 17:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 16:29
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 10:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.24 10:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.24 10:23
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 09:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 09:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 09:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.24 09:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 09:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Trader Century 3
월별 30 USD
22%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
2
88%
115
55%
97%
1.40
4.71
USD
22%
1:200
복제

