Naufal Raihan Andayuri

Trader Century 3

Naufal Raihan Andayuri
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 10%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
27
Negociações com lucro:
18 (66.66%)
Negociações com perda:
9 (33.33%)
Melhor negociação:
48.81 USD
Pior negociação:
-24.26 USD
Lucro bruto:
411.82 USD (32 050 pips)
Perda bruta:
-148.85 USD (12 898 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (324.61 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
324.61 USD (10)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.41
Atividade de negociação:
89.35%
Depósito máximo carregado:
2.51%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
35
Tempo médio de espera:
6 horas
Fator de recuperação:
5.80
Negociações longas:
18 (66.67%)
Negociações curtas:
9 (33.33%)
Fator de lucro:
2.77
Valor esperado:
9.74 USD
Lucro médio:
22.88 USD
Perda média:
-16.54 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-45.31 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-45.31 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
10.47%
Algotrading:
66%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
20.95 USD
Máximo:
45.31 USD (1.61%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
1.73% (43.70 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
8.20% (231.17 USD)

We trade using a method that we have automated into an EA  for this Account

We just follow one simple method / system that so called "Counting probability".

This account only uses the breakout SnR which is very simple (follow the trend)

  • Monthly Expected Return = 5%
  • Annual Expected Return = 60%
  • Drawdown Risk < 50%
  • Margin Used per Trade = 1 - 2%
  • Max. Open Margin Used = 30%
  • Max. Drawdown 2000 pips

Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes

Start Lot minimum recommedation 0.01 per $500 (2% margin used with 1:100 Leverage)


________________________________________________________________________________________


Our Media : http://linktr.ee/tradercentury

Platform : https://tradercentury.com/

