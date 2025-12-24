We trade using a method that we have automated into an EA for this Account

We just follow one simple method / system that so called "Counting probability".

This account only uses the breakout SnR which is very simple (follow the trend)

Monthly Expected Return = 5%

Annual Expected Return = 60%

Drawdown Risk < 50%

Margin Used per Trade = 1 - 2%

Max. Open Margin Used = 30%

Max. Drawdown 2000 pips

Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes

Start Lot minimum recommedation 0.01 per $500 (2% margin used with 1:100 Leverage)





Our Media : http://linktr.ee/tradercentury

Platform : https://tradercentury.com/