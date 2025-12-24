SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Trader Century 3
Naufal Raihan Andayuri

Trader Century 3

Naufal Raihan Andayuri
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 10%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
27
Transacciones Rentables:
18 (66.66%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
9 (33.33%)
Mejor transacción:
48.81 USD
Peor transacción:
-24.26 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
411.82 USD (32 050 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-148.85 USD (12 898 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
10 (324.61 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
324.61 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.41
Actividad comercial:
89.35%
Carga máxima del depósito:
2.51%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
35
Tiempo medio de espera:
6 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
5.80
Transacciones Largas:
18 (66.67%)
Transacciones Cortas:
9 (33.33%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.77
Beneficio Esperado:
9.74 USD
Beneficio medio:
22.88 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-16.54 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-45.31 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-45.31 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
10.47%
Trading algorítmico:
66%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
20.95 USD
Máxima:
45.31 USD (1.61%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
1.73% (43.70 USD)
De fondos:
8.20% (231.17 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 263
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 19K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +48.81 USD
Peor transacción: -24 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +324.61 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -45.31 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
otros 196...
We trade using a method that we have automated into an EA  for this Account

We just follow one simple method / system that so called "Counting probability".

This account only uses the breakout SnR which is very simple (follow the trend)

  • Monthly Expected Return = 5%
  • Annual Expected Return = 60%
  • Drawdown Risk < 50%
  • Margin Used per Trade = 1 - 2%
  • Max. Open Margin Used = 30%
  • Max. Drawdown 2000 pips

Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes

Start Lot minimum recommedation 0.01 per $500 (2% margin used with 1:100 Leverage)


________________________________________________________________________________________


Our Media : http://linktr.ee/tradercentury

Platform : https://tradercentury.com/

No hay comentarios
2025.12.24 17:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 17:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 16:29
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 10:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.24 10:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.24 10:23
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 09:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 09:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 09:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.24 09:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 09:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
