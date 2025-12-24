- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|38
|GBPJPY
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-66
|GBPJPY
|6
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-6K
|GBPJPY
|465
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Youtradefx-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
We trade using a method that we have automated into an EA for this Account
We just follow one simple method / system that so called "Counting probability".
This account only uses the breakout SnR which is very simple (follow the trend)
- Monthly Expected Return = 5%
- Annual Expected Return = 60%
- Drawdown Risk < 50%
- Margin Used per Trade = 1 - 2%
- Max. Open Margin Used = 30%
- Max. Drawdown 2000 pips
Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes
Start Lot minimum recommedation 0.01 per $500 (2% margin used with 1:100 Leverage)
Our Media : http://linktr.ee/tradercentury
Platform : https://tradercentury.com/
