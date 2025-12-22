SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Master Botfolio
Mercier Guillaume Patrick

Master Botfolio

Mercier Guillaume Patrick
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 40 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 6%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
12
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
9 (75.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
3 (25.00%)
En iyi işlem:
11.60 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1.10 USD
Brüt kâr:
66.78 USD (6 866 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2.25 USD (118 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (28.90 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
28.90 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
1.30
Alım-satım etkinliği:
57.96%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.66%
En son işlem:
8 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
9 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
58.14
Alış işlemleri:
11 (91.67%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 (8.33%)
Kâr faktörü:
29.68
Beklenen getiri:
5.38 USD
Ortalama kâr:
7.42 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.75 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-1.10 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1.10 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
6.46%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.02 USD
Maksimum:
1.11 USD (0.11%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.11% (1.11 USD)
Varlığa göre:
9.03% (93.34 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 65
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 6.7K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +11.60 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +28.90 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1.10 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Coinexx-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.79 × 184
RoboForex-ECN
1.70 × 40
Darwinex-Live
1.96 × 79
Coinexx-Live
3.25 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
17.50 × 2
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

🚀 Master Botfolio | Professional Automated EA Portfolio Signal 🤖

Master Botfolio is a professionally managed automated trading signal on MQL5, combining a diversified portfolio of 5–10 top-performing Expert Advisors from the MQL Market.
Rather than relying on a single EA, this signal blends multiple proven systems to spread risk, improve stability, and adapt to different market conditions 📊📈

Trading styles included in this signal:

  • Grid (Safe) – carefully managed grid strategies for steady accumulation 📌

  • Trending – dynamic trend-following EAs to capture strong market moves 🌊

Each EA is selected for performance, drawdown control, and strategy compatibility, creating a balanced, multi-strategy portfolio approach.
The focus is on long-term consistency, disciplined risk management, and smooth equity growth, making it ideal for traders seeking hands-free, professional-grade automated trading.

🔹 Professionally curated MQL5 Expert Advisors (5–10 EAs)
🔹 Multi-strategy portfolio: Grid (safe) + Trending EAs
🔹 Risk-controlled execution with consistency focus
🔹 Transparent performance with Myfxbook demo verification
🔹 Active live MQL5 signal with real-time tracking ⏱️
🔹 Ongoing monitoring and portfolio optimization 🔧

Why Master Botfolio?
🤖 Automation meets professional strategy
📈 Consistency over speculation
💎 Smart automation. Real discipline.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only risk capital you can afford to lose. Performance may vary depending on market conditions and account settings.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 12:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 11:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 11:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 11:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 10:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 10:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 10:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 09:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 14:44 2025.12.22 14:44:51  

🚀 Master Botfolio | Professional Automated EA Portfolio Signal 🤖 Master Botfolio is a professionally managed automated trading signal on MQL5, combining a diversified portfolio of 5–10 top-performing Expert Advisors from the MQL Market. Rather than relying on a single EA, this signal blends multiple proven systems to spread risk, improve stability, and adapt to different market conditions 📊📈 Trading styles included in this signal: Grid (Safe) – carefully managed grid strategies for steady accumulation 📌 Trending – dynamic trend-following EAs to capture strong market moves 🌊 Each EA is selected for performance, drawdown control, and strategy compatibility, creating a balanced, multi-strategy portfolio approach. The focus is on long-term consistency, disciplined risk management, and smooth equity growth, making it ideal for traders seeking hands-free, professional-grade automated trading. 🔹 Professionally curated MQL5 Expert Advisors (5–10 EAs) 🔹 Multi-strategy portfolio: Grid (safe) + Trending EAs 🔹 Risk-controlled execution with consistency focus 🔹 Transparent performance with Myfxbook demo verification ✅ 🔹 Active live MQL5 signal with real-time tracking ⏱️ 🔹 Ongoing monitoring and portfolio optimization 🔧 Why Master Botfolio? 🤖 Automation meets professional strategy 📈 Consistency over speculation 💎 Smart automation. Real discipline. ⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only risk capital you can afford to lose. Performance may vary depending on market conditions and account settings.

2025.12.22 12:38
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.22 12:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 12:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Master Botfolio
Ayda 40 USD
6%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
1
100%
12
75%
58%
29.68
5.38
USD
9%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.