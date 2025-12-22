SignaleKategorien
Mercier Guillaume Patrick

Master Botfolio

Mercier Guillaume Patrick
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 40 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 6%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
12
Gewinntrades:
9 (75.00%)
Verlusttrades:
3 (25.00%)
Bester Trade:
11.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1.10 USD
Bruttoprofit:
66.78 USD (6 866 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2.26 USD (118 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
4 (28.90 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
28.90 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.30
Trading-Aktivität:
43.06%
Max deposit load:
3.66%
Letzter Trade:
7 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
13
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
58.13
Long-Positionen:
11 (91.67%)
Short-Positionen:
1 (8.33%)
Profit-Faktor:
29.55
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
5.38 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
7.42 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-0.75 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-1.10 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1.10 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
6.46%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1.02 USD
Maximaler:
1.11 USD (0.11%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.11% (1.11 USD)
Kapital:
9.03% (93.34 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 65
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.7K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +11.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +28.90 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1.10 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Coinexx-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.79 × 184
RoboForex-ECN
1.70 × 40
Darwinex-Live
1.96 × 79
Coinexx-Live
3.25 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
17.50 × 2
🚀 Master Botfolio | Professional Automated EA Portfolio Signal 🤖

Master Botfolio is a professionally managed automated trading signal on MQL5, combining a diversified portfolio of 5–10 top-performing Expert Advisors from the MQL Market.
Rather than relying on a single EA, this signal blends multiple proven systems to spread risk, improve stability, and adapt to different market conditions 📊📈

Trading styles included in this signal:

  • Grid (Safe) – carefully managed grid strategies for steady accumulation 📌

  • Trending – dynamic trend-following EAs to capture strong market moves 🌊

Each EA is selected for performance, drawdown control, and strategy compatibility, creating a balanced, multi-strategy portfolio approach.
The focus is on long-term consistency, disciplined risk management, and smooth equity growth, making it ideal for traders seeking hands-free, professional-grade automated trading.

🔹 Professionally curated MQL5 Expert Advisors (5–10 EAs)
🔹 Multi-strategy portfolio: Grid (safe) + Trending EAs
🔹 Risk-controlled execution with consistency focus
🔹 Transparent performance with Myfxbook REAL verification ✅{asked me for the link}
🔹 Active live MQL5 signal with real-time tracking ⏱️
🔹 Ongoing monitoring and portfolio optimization 🔧

Why Master Botfolio?
🤖 Automation meets professional strategy
📈 Consistency over speculation
💎 Smart automation. Real discipline.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only risk capital you can afford to lose. Performance may vary depending on market conditions and account settings.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 12:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 11:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 11:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 11:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 10:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 10:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 10:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 09:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 14:44 2025.12.22 14:44:51  

2025.12.22 12:38
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.22 12:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 12:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
