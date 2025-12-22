SignauxSections
Mercier Guillaume Patrick

Master Botfolio

Mercier Guillaume Patrick
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 6%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
12
Bénéfice trades:
9 (75.00%)
Perte trades:
3 (25.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
11.60 USD
Pire transaction:
-1.10 USD
Bénéfice brut:
66.78 USD (6 866 pips)
Perte brute:
-2.25 USD (118 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (28.90 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
28.90 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.30
Activité de trading:
57.96%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.66%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
9 heures
Facteur de récupération:
58.14
Longs trades:
11 (91.67%)
Courts trades:
1 (8.33%)
Facteur de profit:
29.68
Rendement attendu:
5.38 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.42 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.75 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-1.10 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1.10 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.02 USD
Maximal:
1.11 USD (0.11%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.11% (1.11 USD)
Par fonds propres:
9.03% (93.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 65
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.7K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +11.60 USD
Pire transaction: -1 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +28.90 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1.10 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Coinexx-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.79 × 184
RoboForex-ECN
1.70 × 40
Darwinex-Live
1.96 × 79
Coinexx-Live
3.25 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
17.50 × 2
🚀 Master Botfolio | Professional Automated EA Portfolio Signal 🤖

Master Botfolio is a professionally managed automated trading signal on MQL5, combining a diversified portfolio of 5–10 top-performing Expert Advisors from the MQL Market.
Rather than relying on a single EA, this signal blends multiple proven systems to spread risk, improve stability, and adapt to different market conditions 📊📈

Trading styles included in this signal:

  • Grid (Safe) – carefully managed grid strategies for steady accumulation 📌

  • Trending – dynamic trend-following EAs to capture strong market moves 🌊

Each EA is selected for performance, drawdown control, and strategy compatibility, creating a balanced, multi-strategy portfolio approach.
The focus is on long-term consistency, disciplined risk management, and smooth equity growth, making it ideal for traders seeking hands-free, professional-grade automated trading.

🔹 Professionally curated MQL5 Expert Advisors (5–10 EAs)
🔹 Multi-strategy portfolio: Grid (safe) + Trending EAs
🔹 Risk-controlled execution with consistency focus
🔹 Transparent performance with Myfxbook demo verification
🔹 Active live MQL5 signal with real-time tracking ⏱️
🔹 Ongoing monitoring and portfolio optimization 🔧

Why Master Botfolio?
🤖 Automation meets professional strategy
📈 Consistency over speculation
💎 Smart automation. Real discipline.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only risk capital you can afford to lose. Performance may vary depending on market conditions and account settings.


Aucun avis
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 12:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 11:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 11:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 11:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 10:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 10:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 10:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 09:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 14:44 2025.12.22 14:44:51  

2025.12.22 12:38
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.22 12:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 12:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
