SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Master Botfolio
Mercier Guillaume Patrick

Master Botfolio

Mercier Guillaume Patrick
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2025 6%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
9 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
3 (25.00%)
Best trade:
11.60 USD
Worst trade:
-1.10 USD
Gross Profit:
66.78 USD (6 866 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.26 USD (118 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (28.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.90 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.30
Trading activity:
45.49%
Max deposit load:
3.66%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
58.13
Long Trades:
11 (91.67%)
Short Trades:
1 (8.33%)
Profit Factor:
29.55
Expected Payoff:
5.38 USD
Average Profit:
7.42 USD
Average Loss:
-0.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.10 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.02 USD
Maximal:
1.11 USD (0.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.11% (1.11 USD)
By Equity:
18.27% (194.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 65
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.7K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.60 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Coinexx-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.79 × 184
RoboForex-ECN
1.70 × 40
Darwinex-Live
1.96 × 79
Coinexx-Live
3.25 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
17.50 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

🚀 Master Botfolio | Professional Automated EA Portfolio Signal 🤖

Master Botfolio is a professionally managed automated trading signal on MQL5, combining a diversified portfolio of 5–10 top-performing Expert Advisors from the MQL Market.
Rather than relying on a single EA, this signal blends multiple proven systems to spread risk, improve stability, and adapt to different market conditions 📊📈

Trading styles included in this signal:

  • Grid (Safe) – carefully managed grid strategies for steady accumulation 📌

  • Trending – dynamic trend-following EAs to capture strong market moves 🌊

Each EA is selected for performance, drawdown control, and strategy compatibility, creating a balanced, multi-strategy portfolio approach.
The focus is on long-term consistency, disciplined risk management, and smooth equity growth, making it ideal for traders seeking hands-free, professional-grade automated trading.

🔹 Professionally curated MQL5 Expert Advisors (5–10 EAs)
🔹 Multi-strategy portfolio: Grid (safe) + Trending EAs
🔹 Risk-controlled execution with consistency focus
🔹 Transparent performance with Myfxbook REAL verification ✅{asked me for the link}
🔹 Active live MQL5 signal with real-time tracking ⏱️
🔹 Ongoing monitoring and portfolio optimization 🔧

Why Master Botfolio?
🤖 Automation meets professional strategy
📈 Consistency over speculation
💎 Smart automation. Real discipline.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only risk capital you can afford to lose. Performance may vary depending on market conditions and account settings.


No reviews
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 12:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 11:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 11:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 11:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 10:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 10:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 10:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 09:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 14:44 2025.12.22 14:44:51  

🚀 Master Botfolio | Professional Automated EA Portfolio Signal 🤖 Master Botfolio is a professionally managed automated trading signal on MQL5, combining a diversified portfolio of 5–10 top-performing Expert Advisors from the MQL Market. Rather than relying on a single EA, this signal blends multiple proven systems to spread risk, improve stability, and adapt to different market conditions 📊📈 Trading styles included in this signal: Grid (Safe) – carefully managed grid strategies for steady accumulation 📌 Trending – dynamic trend-following EAs to capture strong market moves 🌊 Each EA is selected for performance, drawdown control, and strategy compatibility, creating a balanced, multi-strategy portfolio approach. The focus is on long-term consistency, disciplined risk management, and smooth equity growth, making it ideal for traders seeking hands-free, professional-grade automated trading. 🔹 Professionally curated MQL5 Expert Advisors (5–10 EAs) 🔹 Multi-strategy portfolio: Grid (safe) + Trending EAs 🔹 Risk-controlled execution with consistency focus 🔹 Transparent performance with Myfxbook demo verification ✅ 🔹 Active live MQL5 signal with real-time tracking ⏱️ 🔹 Ongoing monitoring and portfolio optimization 🔧 Why Master Botfolio? 🤖 Automation meets professional strategy 📈 Consistency over speculation 💎 Smart automation. Real discipline. ⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only risk capital you can afford to lose. Performance may vary depending on market conditions and account settings.

2025.12.22 12:38
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.22 12:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 12:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Master Botfolio
40 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
1
100%
12
75%
45%
29.54
5.38
USD
18%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.