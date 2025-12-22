- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|65
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.7K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Coinexx-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 10
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 6
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.13 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.79 × 184
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.70 × 40
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.96 × 79
|
Coinexx-Live
|3.25 × 124
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|17.50 × 2
🚀 Master Botfolio | Professional Automated EA Portfolio Signal 🤖
Master Botfolio is a professionally managed automated trading signal on MQL5, combining a diversified portfolio of 5–10 top-performing Expert Advisors from the MQL Market.
Rather than relying on a single EA, this signal blends multiple proven systems to spread risk, improve stability, and adapt to different market conditions 📊📈
Trading styles included in this signal:
-
Grid (Safe) – carefully managed grid strategies for steady accumulation 📌
-
Trending – dynamic trend-following EAs to capture strong market moves 🌊
Each EA is selected for performance, drawdown control, and strategy compatibility, creating a balanced, multi-strategy portfolio approach.
The focus is on long-term consistency, disciplined risk management, and smooth equity growth, making it ideal for traders seeking hands-free, professional-grade automated trading.
🔹 Professionally curated MQL5 Expert Advisors (5–10 EAs)
🔹 Multi-strategy portfolio: Grid (safe) + Trending EAs
🔹 Risk-controlled execution with consistency focus
🔹 Transparent performance with Myfxbook demo verification ✅
🔹 Active live MQL5 signal with real-time tracking ⏱️
🔹 Ongoing monitoring and portfolio optimization 🔧
Why Master Botfolio?
🤖 Automation meets professional strategy
📈 Consistency over speculation
💎 Smart automation. Real discipline.
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only risk capital you can afford to lose. Performance may vary depending on market conditions and account settings.
🚀 Master Botfolio | Professional Automated EA Portfolio Signal 🤖 Master Botfolio is a professionally managed automated trading signal on MQL5, combining a diversified portfolio of 5–10 top-performing Expert Advisors from the MQL Market. Rather than relying on a single EA, this signal blends multiple proven systems to spread risk, improve stability, and adapt to different market conditions 📊📈 Trading styles included in this signal: Grid (Safe) – carefully managed grid strategies for steady accumulation 📌 Trending – dynamic trend-following EAs to capture strong market moves 🌊 Each EA is selected for performance, drawdown control, and strategy compatibility, creating a balanced, multi-strategy portfolio approach. The focus is on long-term consistency, disciplined risk management, and smooth equity growth, making it ideal for traders seeking hands-free, professional-grade automated trading. 🔹 Professionally curated MQL5 Expert Advisors (5–10 EAs) 🔹 Multi-strategy portfolio: Grid (safe) + Trending EAs 🔹 Risk-controlled execution with consistency focus 🔹 Transparent performance with Myfxbook demo verification ✅ 🔹 Active live MQL5 signal with real-time tracking ⏱️ 🔹 Ongoing monitoring and portfolio optimization 🔧 Why Master Botfolio? 🤖 Automation meets professional strategy 📈 Consistency over speculation 💎 Smart automation. Real discipline. ⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only risk capital you can afford to lose. Performance may vary depending on market conditions and account settings.
USD
USD
USD