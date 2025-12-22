SinaisSeções
Mercier Guillaume Patrick

Master Botfolio

Mercier Guillaume Patrick
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 40 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 6%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
12
Negociações com lucro:
9 (75.00%)
Negociações com perda:
3 (25.00%)
Melhor negociação:
11.60 USD
Pior negociação:
-1.10 USD
Lucro bruto:
66.78 USD (6 866 pips)
Perda bruta:
-2.25 USD (118 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
4 (28.90 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
28.90 USD (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
1.30
Atividade de negociação:
57.96%
Depósito máximo carregado:
3.66%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
12
Tempo médio de espera:
9 horas
Fator de recuperação:
58.14
Negociações longas:
11 (91.67%)
Negociações curtas:
1 (8.33%)
Fator de lucro:
29.68
Valor esperado:
5.38 USD
Lucro médio:
7.42 USD
Perda média:
-0.75 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-1.10 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1.10 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
6.46%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1.02 USD
Máximo:
1.11 USD (0.11%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.11% (1.11 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
9.03% (93.34 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 65
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 6.7K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +11.60 USD
Pior negociação: -1 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +28.90 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1.10 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Coinexx-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.79 × 184
RoboForex-ECN
1.70 × 40
Darwinex-Live
1.96 × 79
Coinexx-Live
3.25 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
17.50 × 2
🚀 Master Botfolio | Professional Automated EA Portfolio Signal 🤖

Master Botfolio is a professionally managed automated trading signal on MQL5, combining a diversified portfolio of 5–10 top-performing Expert Advisors from the MQL Market.
Rather than relying on a single EA, this signal blends multiple proven systems to spread risk, improve stability, and adapt to different market conditions 📊📈

Trading styles included in this signal:

  • Grid (Safe) – carefully managed grid strategies for steady accumulation 📌

  • Trending – dynamic trend-following EAs to capture strong market moves 🌊

Each EA is selected for performance, drawdown control, and strategy compatibility, creating a balanced, multi-strategy portfolio approach.
The focus is on long-term consistency, disciplined risk management, and smooth equity growth, making it ideal for traders seeking hands-free, professional-grade automated trading.

🔹 Professionally curated MQL5 Expert Advisors (5–10 EAs)
🔹 Multi-strategy portfolio: Grid (safe) + Trending EAs
🔹 Risk-controlled execution with consistency focus
🔹 Transparent performance with Myfxbook demo verification
🔹 Active live MQL5 signal with real-time tracking ⏱️
🔹 Ongoing monitoring and portfolio optimization 🔧

Why Master Botfolio?
🤖 Automation meets professional strategy
📈 Consistency over speculation
💎 Smart automation. Real discipline.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only risk capital you can afford to lose. Performance may vary depending on market conditions and account settings.


Sem comentários
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 12:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 11:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 11:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 11:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 10:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 10:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 10:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 09:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 14:44 2025.12.22 14:44:51  

2025.12.22 12:38
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.22 12:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 12:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Master Botfolio
40 USD por mês
6%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
1
100%
12
75%
58%
29.68
5.38
USD
9%
1:500
