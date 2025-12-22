信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Master Botfolio
Mercier Guillaume Patrick

Master Botfolio

Mercier Guillaume Patrick
0条评论
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 40 USD per 
增长自 2025 6%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
12
盈利交易:
9 (75.00%)
亏损交易:
3 (25.00%)
最好交易:
11.60 USD
最差交易:
-1.10 USD
毛利:
66.78 USD (6 866 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2.25 USD (118 pips)
最大连续赢利:
4 (28.90 USD)
最大连续盈利:
28.90 USD (4)
夏普比率:
1.30
交易活动:
57.96%
最大入金加载:
3.66%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
9 小时
采收率:
58.14
长期交易:
11 (91.67%)
短期交易:
1 (8.33%)
利润因子:
29.68
预期回报:
5.38 USD
平均利润:
7.42 USD
平均损失:
-0.75 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-1.10 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1.10 USD (1)
每月增长:
6.46%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1.02 USD
最大值:
1.11 USD (0.11%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.11% (1.11 USD)
净值:
9.03% (93.34 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 65
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 6.7K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +11.60 USD
最差交易: -1 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +28.90 USD
最大连续亏损: -1.10 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Coinexx-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.79 × 184
RoboForex-ECN
1.70 × 40
Darwinex-Live
1.96 × 79
Coinexx-Live
3.25 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
17.50 × 2
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

🚀 Master Botfolio | Professional Automated EA Portfolio Signal 🤖

Master Botfolio is a professionally managed automated trading signal on MQL5, combining a diversified portfolio of 5–10 top-performing Expert Advisors from the MQL Market.
Rather than relying on a single EA, this signal blends multiple proven systems to spread risk, improve stability, and adapt to different market conditions 📊📈

Trading styles included in this signal:

  • Grid (Safe) – carefully managed grid strategies for steady accumulation 📌

  • Trending – dynamic trend-following EAs to capture strong market moves 🌊

Each EA is selected for performance, drawdown control, and strategy compatibility, creating a balanced, multi-strategy portfolio approach.
The focus is on long-term consistency, disciplined risk management, and smooth equity growth, making it ideal for traders seeking hands-free, professional-grade automated trading.

🔹 Professionally curated MQL5 Expert Advisors (5–10 EAs)
🔹 Multi-strategy portfolio: Grid (safe) + Trending EAs
🔹 Risk-controlled execution with consistency focus
🔹 Transparent performance with Myfxbook demo verification
🔹 Active live MQL5 signal with real-time tracking ⏱️
🔹 Ongoing monitoring and portfolio optimization 🔧

Why Master Botfolio?
🤖 Automation meets professional strategy
📈 Consistency over speculation
💎 Smart automation. Real discipline.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only risk capital you can afford to lose. Performance may vary depending on market conditions and account settings.


没有评论
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 12:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 11:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 11:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 11:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 10:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 10:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 10:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 09:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 14:44 2025.12.22 14:44:51  

🚀 Master Botfolio | Professional Automated EA Portfolio Signal 🤖 Master Botfolio is a professionally managed automated trading signal on MQL5, combining a diversified portfolio of 5–10 top-performing Expert Advisors from the MQL Market. Rather than relying on a single EA, this signal blends multiple proven systems to spread risk, improve stability, and adapt to different market conditions 📊📈 Trading styles included in this signal: Grid (Safe) – carefully managed grid strategies for steady accumulation 📌 Trending – dynamic trend-following EAs to capture strong market moves 🌊 Each EA is selected for performance, drawdown control, and strategy compatibility, creating a balanced, multi-strategy portfolio approach. The focus is on long-term consistency, disciplined risk management, and smooth equity growth, making it ideal for traders seeking hands-free, professional-grade automated trading. 🔹 Professionally curated MQL5 Expert Advisors (5–10 EAs) 🔹 Multi-strategy portfolio: Grid (safe) + Trending EAs 🔹 Risk-controlled execution with consistency focus 🔹 Transparent performance with Myfxbook demo verification ✅ 🔹 Active live MQL5 signal with real-time tracking ⏱️ 🔹 Ongoing monitoring and portfolio optimization 🔧 Why Master Botfolio? 🤖 Automation meets professional strategy 📈 Consistency over speculation 💎 Smart automation. Real discipline. ⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only risk capital you can afford to lose. Performance may vary depending on market conditions and account settings.

2025.12.22 12:38
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.22 12:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 12:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Master Botfolio
每月40 USD
6%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
1
100%
12
75%
58%
29.68
5.38
USD
9%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载