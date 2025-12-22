SeñalesSecciones
Mercier Guillaume Patrick

Master Botfolio

Mercier Guillaume Patrick
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 40 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 6%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
12
Transacciones Rentables:
9 (75.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
3 (25.00%)
Mejor transacción:
11.60 USD
Peor transacción:
-1.10 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
66.78 USD (6 866 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2.25 USD (118 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
4 (28.90 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
28.90 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.30
Actividad comercial:
57.96%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.66%
Último trade:
1 día
Trades a la semana:
12
Tiempo medio de espera:
9 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
58.14
Transacciones Largas:
11 (91.67%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 (8.33%)
Factor de Beneficio:
29.68
Beneficio Esperado:
5.38 USD
Beneficio medio:
7.42 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-0.75 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-1.10 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1.10 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
6.46%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1.02 USD
Máxima:
1.11 USD (0.11%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.11% (1.11 USD)
De fondos:
9.03% (93.34 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 65
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 6.7K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +11.60 USD
Peor transacción: -1 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +28.90 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1.10 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Coinexx-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.79 × 184
RoboForex-ECN
1.70 × 40
Darwinex-Live
1.96 × 79
Coinexx-Live
3.25 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
17.50 × 2
🚀 Master Botfolio | Professional Automated EA Portfolio Signal 🤖

Master Botfolio is a professionally managed automated trading signal on MQL5, combining a diversified portfolio of 5–10 top-performing Expert Advisors from the MQL Market.
Rather than relying on a single EA, this signal blends multiple proven systems to spread risk, improve stability, and adapt to different market conditions 📊📈

Trading styles included in this signal:

  • Grid (Safe) – carefully managed grid strategies for steady accumulation 📌

  • Trending – dynamic trend-following EAs to capture strong market moves 🌊

Each EA is selected for performance, drawdown control, and strategy compatibility, creating a balanced, multi-strategy portfolio approach.
The focus is on long-term consistency, disciplined risk management, and smooth equity growth, making it ideal for traders seeking hands-free, professional-grade automated trading.

🔹 Professionally curated MQL5 Expert Advisors (5–10 EAs)
🔹 Multi-strategy portfolio: Grid (safe) + Trending EAs
🔹 Risk-controlled execution with consistency focus
🔹 Transparent performance with Myfxbook demo verification
🔹 Active live MQL5 signal with real-time tracking ⏱️
🔹 Ongoing monitoring and portfolio optimization 🔧

Why Master Botfolio?
🤖 Automation meets professional strategy
📈 Consistency over speculation
💎 Smart automation. Real discipline.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only risk capital you can afford to lose. Performance may vary depending on market conditions and account settings.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 12:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 11:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 11:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 11:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 10:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 10:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 10:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 09:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 14:44 2025.12.22 14:44:51  

2025.12.22 12:38
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.22 12:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 12:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
