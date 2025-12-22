シグナルセクション
成長(開始日): 2025 6%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
12
利益トレード:
9 (75.00%)
損失トレード:
3 (25.00%)
ベストトレード:
11.60 USD
最悪のトレード:
-1.10 USD
総利益:
66.78 USD (6 866 pips)
総損失:
-2.25 USD (118 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
4 (28.90 USD)
最大連続利益:
28.90 USD (4)
シャープレシオ:
1.30
取引アクティビティ:
57.96%
最大入金額:
3.66%
最近のトレード:
3 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
12
平均保有時間:
9 時間
リカバリーファクター:
58.14
長いトレード:
11 (91.67%)
短いトレード:
1 (8.33%)
プロフィットファクター:
29.68
期待されたペイオフ:
5.38 USD
平均利益:
7.42 USD
平均損失:
-0.75 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-1.10 USD)
最大連続損失:
-1.10 USD (1)
月間成長:
6.46%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
1.02 USD
最大の:
1.11 USD (0.11%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.11% (1.11 USD)
エクイティによる:
9.03% (93.34 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 65
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 6.7K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +11.60 USD
最悪のトレード: -1 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +28.90 USD
最大連続損失: -1.10 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Coinexx-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.79 × 184
RoboForex-ECN
1.70 × 40
Darwinex-Live
1.96 × 79
Coinexx-Live
3.25 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
17.50 × 2
🚀 Master Botfolio | Professional Automated EA Portfolio Signal 🤖

Master Botfolio is a professionally managed automated trading signal on MQL5, combining a diversified portfolio of 5–10 top-performing Expert Advisors from the MQL Market.
Rather than relying on a single EA, this signal blends multiple proven systems to spread risk, improve stability, and adapt to different market conditions 📊📈

Trading styles included in this signal:

  • Grid (Safe) – carefully managed grid strategies for steady accumulation 📌

  • Trending – dynamic trend-following EAs to capture strong market moves 🌊

Each EA is selected for performance, drawdown control, and strategy compatibility, creating a balanced, multi-strategy portfolio approach.
The focus is on long-term consistency, disciplined risk management, and smooth equity growth, making it ideal for traders seeking hands-free, professional-grade automated trading.

🔹 Professionally curated MQL5 Expert Advisors (5–10 EAs)
🔹 Multi-strategy portfolio: Grid (safe) + Trending EAs
🔹 Risk-controlled execution with consistency focus
🔹 Transparent performance with Myfxbook REAL verification ✅{asked me for the link}
🔹 Active live MQL5 signal with real-time tracking ⏱️
🔹 Ongoing monitoring and portfolio optimization 🔧

Why Master Botfolio?
🤖 Automation meets professional strategy
📈 Consistency over speculation
💎 Smart automation. Real discipline.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only risk capital you can afford to lose. Performance may vary depending on market conditions and account settings.


レビューなし
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 12:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 11:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 11:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 11:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 10:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 10:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 10:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 09:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 14:44  

2025.12.22 12:38
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.22 12:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 12:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
