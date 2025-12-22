SegnaliSezioni
Mercier Guillaume Patrick

Master Botfolio

Mercier Guillaume Patrick
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 6%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
12
Profit Trade:
9 (75.00%)
Loss Trade:
3 (25.00%)
Best Trade:
11.60 USD
Worst Trade:
-1.10 USD
Profitto lordo:
66.78 USD (6 866 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2.25 USD (118 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (28.90 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
28.90 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.30
Attività di trading:
57.96%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.66%
Ultimo trade:
8 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
58.14
Long Trade:
11 (91.67%)
Short Trade:
1 (8.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
29.68
Profitto previsto:
5.38 USD
Profitto medio:
7.42 USD
Perdita media:
-0.75 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-1.10 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1.10 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
6.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.02 USD
Massimale:
1.11 USD (0.11%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.11% (1.11 USD)
Per equità:
9.03% (93.34 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 65
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 6.7K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +11.60 USD
Worst Trade: -1 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +28.90 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.10 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Coinexx-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.79 × 184
RoboForex-ECN
1.70 × 40
Darwinex-Live
1.96 × 79
Coinexx-Live
3.25 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
17.50 × 2
🚀 Master Botfolio | Professional Automated EA Portfolio Signal 🤖

Master Botfolio is a professionally managed automated trading signal on MQL5, combining a diversified portfolio of 5–10 top-performing Expert Advisors from the MQL Market.
Rather than relying on a single EA, this signal blends multiple proven systems to spread risk, improve stability, and adapt to different market conditions 📊📈

Trading styles included in this signal:

  • Grid (Safe) – carefully managed grid strategies for steady accumulation 📌

  • Trending – dynamic trend-following EAs to capture strong market moves 🌊

Each EA is selected for performance, drawdown control, and strategy compatibility, creating a balanced, multi-strategy portfolio approach.
The focus is on long-term consistency, disciplined risk management, and smooth equity growth, making it ideal for traders seeking hands-free, professional-grade automated trading.

🔹 Professionally curated MQL5 Expert Advisors (5–10 EAs)
🔹 Multi-strategy portfolio: Grid (safe) + Trending EAs
🔹 Risk-controlled execution with consistency focus
🔹 Transparent performance with Myfxbook demo verification
🔹 Active live MQL5 signal with real-time tracking ⏱️
🔹 Ongoing monitoring and portfolio optimization 🔧

Why Master Botfolio?
🤖 Automation meets professional strategy
📈 Consistency over speculation
💎 Smart automation. Real discipline.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only risk capital you can afford to lose. Performance may vary depending on market conditions and account settings.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 12:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 11:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 11:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 11:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 10:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 10:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 10:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 09:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 14:44 2025.12.22 14:44:51  

2025.12.22 12:38
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.22 12:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 12:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
