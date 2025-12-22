СигналыРазделы
Mercier Guillaume Patrick

Master Botfolio

Mercier Guillaume Patrick
0 отзывов
Надежность
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 6%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
12
Прибыльных трейдов:
9 (75.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
3 (25.00%)
Лучший трейд:
11.60 USD
Худший трейд:
-1.10 USD
Общая прибыль:
66.78 USD (6 866 pips)
Общий убыток:
-2.26 USD (118 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
4 (28.90 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
28.90 USD (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
1.30
Торговая активность:
45.49%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
3.66%
Последний трейд:
12 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
13
Ср. время удержания:
9 часов
Фактор восстановления:
58.13
Длинных трейдов:
11 (91.67%)
Коротких трейдов:
1 (8.33%)
Профит фактор:
29.55
Мат. ожидание:
5.38 USD
Средняя прибыль:
7.42 USD
Средний убыток:
-0.75 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-1.10 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-1.10 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
6.46%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1.02 USD
Максимальная:
1.11 USD (0.11%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.11% (1.11 USD)
По эквити:
18.27% (194.34 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 65
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 6.7K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +11.60 USD
Худший трейд: -1 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +28.90 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -1.10 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Coinexx-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.79 × 184
RoboForex-ECN
1.70 × 40
Darwinex-Live
1.96 × 79
Coinexx-Live
3.25 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
17.50 × 2
🚀 Master Botfolio | Professional Automated EA Portfolio Signal 🤖

Master Botfolio is a professionally managed automated trading signal on MQL5, combining a diversified portfolio of 5–10 top-performing Expert Advisors from the MQL Market.
Rather than relying on a single EA, this signal blends multiple proven systems to spread risk, improve stability, and adapt to different market conditions 📊📈

Trading styles included in this signal:

  • Grid (Safe) – carefully managed grid strategies for steady accumulation 📌

  • Trending – dynamic trend-following EAs to capture strong market moves 🌊

Each EA is selected for performance, drawdown control, and strategy compatibility, creating a balanced, multi-strategy portfolio approach.
The focus is on long-term consistency, disciplined risk management, and smooth equity growth, making it ideal for traders seeking hands-free, professional-grade automated trading.

🔹 Professionally curated MQL5 Expert Advisors (5–10 EAs)
🔹 Multi-strategy portfolio: Grid (safe) + Trending EAs
🔹 Risk-controlled execution with consistency focus
🔹 Transparent performance with Myfxbook REAL verification ✅{asked me for the link}
🔹 Active live MQL5 signal with real-time tracking ⏱️
🔹 Ongoing monitoring and portfolio optimization 🔧

Why Master Botfolio?
🤖 Automation meets professional strategy
📈 Consistency over speculation
💎 Smart automation. Real discipline.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only risk capital you can afford to lose. Performance may vary depending on market conditions and account settings.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 12:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 11:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 11:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 11:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 10:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 10:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 10:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 09:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 14:44 2025.12.22 14:44:51  

2025.12.22 12:38
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.22 12:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 12:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
