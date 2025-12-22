SinyallerBölümler
Roberto Lo Porto

MindTrade

Roberto Lo Porto
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
13 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 42%
RadexMarkets-Real 6
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
192
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
119 (61.97%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
73 (38.02%)
En iyi işlem:
83.65 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-37.40 EUR
Brüt kâr:
1 515.85 EUR (18 533 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-549.70 EUR (11 648 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
26 (328.81 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
328.81 EUR (26)
Sharpe oranı:
0.29
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.06%
En son işlem:
53 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
20
Ort. tutma süresi:
15 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
6.91
Alış işlemleri:
98 (51.04%)
Satış işlemleri:
94 (48.96%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.76
Beklenen getiri:
5.03 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
12.74 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-7.53 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-99.55 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-139.73 EUR (6)
Aylık büyüme:
9.16%
Yıllık tahmin:
111.16%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum:
139.73 EUR (4.63%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
4.93% (139.73 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
2.17% (66.89 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 192
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 6.9K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +83.65 EUR
En kötü işlem: -37 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 26
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +328.81 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -99.55 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RadexMarkets-Real 6" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
0.00 × 39
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Dear Forex Trader,

I want to share a story with you.

Not long ago, a trader named Daniel sat exactly where you are now: watching the Forex market move with speed, volatility, and endless possibility — yet struggling to convert that motion into consistent gains.

He had tried everything.
Indicators, bots, EAs, strategies from forums, YouTube tutorials, paid courses, even sleepless nights staring at charts. And still, every win seemed to evaporate on the next trade.

The market felt like a puzzle with missing pieces.

What Daniel never lacked was effort.
What he lacked was guidance.

Then he discovered something that changed everything. Not a secret indicator. Not a magic system. But a different way of seeing the market — through the lens of human interpretation instead of automatic reaction.

That was his first step with MindTrade Signals.

Within days, he noticed the difference.
Signals were not only clear.
They were explained.
Reasoned.
Structured.

Every alert was backed by manual expertise — not RNG strategies or generic indicators. And for the first time, Daniel began to trust the process.

The result was not just profitability.
It was emotional stability.
Confidence.
Control.
The ability to breathe again while trading.

Today, he still has losing trades — because every trader does.
But now he wins more than he loses.
And more importantly: he understands why.

This is what MindTrade Signals offers you:

– Real, actionable Forex signals based on professional manual analysis
– Clear risk parameters to protect your capital
– Transparent breakdowns so you understand the logic
– Human intelligence instead of automated noise
– A team in the market with you, not above you

Because Forex is more than charts and numbers.
It is psychological resilience, timing, discipline, and the ability to act with certainty when others hesitate.

MindTrade Signals was created for traders who are tired of gambling and ready to grow.

Forex does not reward the loudest, the fastest, or the most aggressive.
It rewards the informed.
The disciplined.
The supported.

If you feel that spark — that inner drive telling you that you’re capable of more — listen to it. That instinct made you a trader. Now it can make you a profitable one.

Your turning point is here.
Choose to step forward.
Choose clarity.
Choose confidence.
Choose MindTrade Signals.

Sincerely,
MindTrade Signals Team


İnceleme yok
