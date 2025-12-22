SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / MindTrade
Roberto Lo Porto

MindTrade

Roberto Lo Porto
0 avis
Fiabilité
13 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 42%
RadexMarkets-Real 6
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
192
Bénéfice trades:
119 (61.97%)
Perte trades:
73 (38.02%)
Meilleure transaction:
83.65 EUR
Pire transaction:
-37.40 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
1 515.85 EUR (18 533 pips)
Perte brute:
-549.70 EUR (11 648 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
26 (328.81 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
328.81 EUR (26)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.29
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.24%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
18
Temps de détention moyen:
15 heures
Facteur de récupération:
6.91
Longs trades:
98 (51.04%)
Courts trades:
94 (48.96%)
Facteur de profit:
2.76
Rendement attendu:
5.03 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
12.74 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-7.53 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-99.55 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-139.73 EUR (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
9.16%
Prévision annuelle:
111.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
139.73 EUR (4.63%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
4.93% (139.73 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.63% (19.41 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 192
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 6.9K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +83.65 EUR
Pire transaction: -37 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 26
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +328.81 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -99.55 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RadexMarkets-Real 6" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
0.00 × 39
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Dear Forex Trader,

I want to share a story with you.

Not long ago, a trader named Daniel sat exactly where you are now: watching the Forex market move with speed, volatility, and endless possibility — yet struggling to convert that motion into consistent gains.

He had tried everything.
Indicators, bots, EAs, strategies from forums, YouTube tutorials, paid courses, even sleepless nights staring at charts. And still, every win seemed to evaporate on the next trade.

The market felt like a puzzle with missing pieces.

What Daniel never lacked was effort.
What he lacked was guidance.

Then he discovered something that changed everything. Not a secret indicator. Not a magic system. But a different way of seeing the market — through the lens of human interpretation instead of automatic reaction.

That was his first step with MindTrade Signals.

Within days, he noticed the difference.
Signals were not only clear.
They were explained.
Reasoned.
Structured.

Every alert was backed by manual expertise — not RNG strategies or generic indicators. And for the first time, Daniel began to trust the process.

The result was not just profitability.
It was emotional stability.
Confidence.
Control.
The ability to breathe again while trading.

Today, he still has losing trades — because every trader does.
But now he wins more than he loses.
And more importantly: he understands why.

This is what MindTrade Signals offers you:

– Real, actionable Forex signals based on professional manual analysis
– Clear risk parameters to protect your capital
– Transparent breakdowns so you understand the logic
– Human intelligence instead of automated noise
– A team in the market with you, not above you

Because Forex is more than charts and numbers.
It is psychological resilience, timing, discipline, and the ability to act with certainty when others hesitate.

MindTrade Signals was created for traders who are tired of gambling and ready to grow.

Forex does not reward the loudest, the fastest, or the most aggressive.
It rewards the informed.
The disciplined.
The supported.

If you feel that spark — that inner drive telling you that you’re capable of more — listen to it. That instinct made you a trader. Now it can make you a profitable one.

Your turning point is here.
Choose to step forward.
Choose clarity.
Choose confidence.
Choose MindTrade Signals.

Sincerely,
MindTrade Signals Team


Aucun avis
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
MindTrade
30 USD par mois
42%
0
0
USD
3.1K
EUR
13
100%
192
61%
100%
2.75
5.03
EUR
5%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.