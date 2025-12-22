シグナルセクション
Roberto Lo Porto

MindTrade

Roberto Lo Porto
レビュー0件
信頼性
14週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 47%
RadexMarkets-Real 6
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
211
利益トレード:
131 (62.08%)
損失トレード:
80 (37.91%)
ベストトレード:
83.65 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-37.40 EUR
総利益:
1 654.29 EUR (19 723 pips)
総損失:
-596.48 EUR (12 625 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
26 (328.81 EUR)
最大連続利益:
328.81 EUR (26)
シャープレシオ:
0.29
取引アクティビティ:
50.99%
最大入金額:
10.18%
最近のトレード:
3 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
19
平均保有時間:
15 時間
リカバリーファクター:
7.57
長いトレード:
108 (51.18%)
短いトレード:
103 (48.82%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.77
期待されたペイオフ:
5.01 EUR
平均利益:
12.63 EUR
平均損失:
-7.46 EUR
最大連続の負け:
7 (-99.55 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-139.73 EUR (6)
月間成長:
11.22%
年間予想:
136.15%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 EUR
最大の:
139.73 EUR (4.63%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
4.93% (139.73 EUR)
エクイティによる:
6.13% (188.56 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD 211
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD 7.1K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +83.65 EUR
最悪のトレード: -37 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 26
最大連続の負け: 6
最大連続利益: +328.81 EUR
最大連続損失: -99.55 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RadexMarkets-Real 6"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
0.00 × 39
レビューなし
