Roberto Lo Porto

MindTrade

Roberto Lo Porto
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
13 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 42%
RadexMarkets-Real 6
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
192
Profit Trade:
119 (61.97%)
Loss Trade:
73 (38.02%)
Best Trade:
83.65 EUR
Worst Trade:
-37.40 EUR
Profitto lordo:
1 515.85 EUR (18 533 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-549.70 EUR (11 648 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
26 (328.81 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
328.81 EUR (26)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.29
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.24%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
15 ore
Fattore di recupero:
6.91
Long Trade:
98 (51.04%)
Short Trade:
94 (48.96%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.76
Profitto previsto:
5.03 EUR
Profitto medio:
12.74 EUR
Perdita media:
-7.53 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-99.55 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-139.73 EUR (6)
Crescita mensile:
9.16%
Previsione annuale:
111.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
139.73 EUR (4.63%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.93% (139.73 EUR)
Per equità:
0.63% (19.41 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 192
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 1.1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 6.9K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +83.65 EUR
Worst Trade: -37 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 26
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +328.81 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -99.55 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RadexMarkets-Real 6" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
0.00 × 39
Dear Forex Trader,

I want to share a story with you.

Not long ago, a trader named Daniel sat exactly where you are now: watching the Forex market move with speed, volatility, and endless possibility — yet struggling to convert that motion into consistent gains.

He had tried everything.
Indicators, bots, EAs, strategies from forums, YouTube tutorials, paid courses, even sleepless nights staring at charts. And still, every win seemed to evaporate on the next trade.

The market felt like a puzzle with missing pieces.

What Daniel never lacked was effort.
What he lacked was guidance.

Then he discovered something that changed everything. Not a secret indicator. Not a magic system. But a different way of seeing the market — through the lens of human interpretation instead of automatic reaction.

That was his first step with MindTrade Signals.

Within days, he noticed the difference.
Signals were not only clear.
They were explained.
Reasoned.
Structured.

Every alert was backed by manual expertise — not RNG strategies or generic indicators. And for the first time, Daniel began to trust the process.

The result was not just profitability.
It was emotional stability.
Confidence.
Control.
The ability to breathe again while trading.

Today, he still has losing trades — because every trader does.
But now he wins more than he loses.
And more importantly: he understands why.

This is what MindTrade Signals offers you:

– Real, actionable Forex signals based on professional manual analysis
– Clear risk parameters to protect your capital
– Transparent breakdowns so you understand the logic
– Human intelligence instead of automated noise
– A team in the market with you, not above you

Because Forex is more than charts and numbers.
It is psychological resilience, timing, discipline, and the ability to act with certainty when others hesitate.

MindTrade Signals was created for traders who are tired of gambling and ready to grow.

Forex does not reward the loudest, the fastest, or the most aggressive.
It rewards the informed.
The disciplined.
The supported.

If you feel that spark — that inner drive telling you that you’re capable of more — listen to it. That instinct made you a trader. Now it can make you a profitable one.

Your turning point is here.
Choose to step forward.
Choose clarity.
Choose confidence.
Choose MindTrade Signals.

Sincerely,
MindTrade Signals Team


