Roberto Lo Porto

MindTrade

Roberto Lo Porto
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 45%
RadexMarkets-Real 6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
205
Profit Trades:
126 (61.46%)
Loss Trades:
79 (38.54%)
Best trade:
83.65 EUR
Worst trade:
-37.40 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 626.30 EUR (19 330 pips)
Gross Loss:
-596.23 EUR (12 616 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (328.81 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
328.81 EUR (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
29.33%
Max deposit load:
10.18%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.37
Long Trades:
102 (49.76%)
Short Trades:
103 (50.24%)
Profit Factor:
2.73
Expected Payoff:
5.02 EUR
Average Profit:
12.91 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.55 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-99.55 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-139.73 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
11.43%
Annual Forecast:
138.68%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
139.73 EUR (4.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.93% (139.73 EUR)
By Equity:
6.13% (188.56 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 205
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 6.7K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +83.65 EUR
Worst trade: -37 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +328.81 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -99.55 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RadexMarkets-Real 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
0.00 × 39
No reviews
