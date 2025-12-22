SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / MindTrade
Roberto Lo Porto

MindTrade

Roberto Lo Porto
Confiabilidade
14 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 47%
RadexMarkets-Real 6
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
211
Negociações com lucro:
131 (62.08%)
Negociações com perda:
80 (37.91%)
Melhor negociação:
83.65 EUR
Pior negociação:
-37.40 EUR
Lucro bruto:
1 654.29 EUR (19 723 pips)
Perda bruta:
-596.48 EUR (12 625 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
26 (328.81 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
328.81 EUR (26)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.29
Atividade de negociação:
50.99%
Depósito máximo carregado:
10.18%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
19
Tempo médio de espera:
15 horas
Fator de recuperação:
7.57
Negociações longas:
108 (51.18%)
Negociações curtas:
103 (48.82%)
Fator de lucro:
2.77
Valor esperado:
5.01 EUR
Lucro médio:
12.63 EUR
Perda média:
-7.46 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
7 (-99.55 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-139.73 EUR (6)
Crescimento mensal:
11.22%
Previsão anual:
136.15%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 EUR
Máximo:
139.73 EUR (4.63%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
4.93% (139.73 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
6.13% (188.56 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 211
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD 7.1K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +83.65 EUR
Pior negociação: -37 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 26
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +328.81 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -99.55 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RadexMarkets-Real 6" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
0.00 × 39
Dear Forex Trader,

I want to share a story with you.

Not long ago, a trader named Daniel sat exactly where you are now: watching the Forex market move with speed, volatility, and endless possibility — yet struggling to convert that motion into consistent gains.

He had tried everything.
Indicators, bots, EAs, strategies from forums, YouTube tutorials, paid courses, even sleepless nights staring at charts. And still, every win seemed to evaporate on the next trade.

The market felt like a puzzle with missing pieces.

What Daniel never lacked was effort.
What he lacked was guidance.

Then he discovered something that changed everything. Not a secret indicator. Not a magic system. But a different way of seeing the market — through the lens of human interpretation instead of automatic reaction.

That was his first step with MindTrade Signals.

Within days, he noticed the difference.
Signals were not only clear.
They were explained.
Reasoned.
Structured.

Every alert was backed by manual expertise — not RNG strategies or generic indicators. And for the first time, Daniel began to trust the process.

The result was not just profitability.
It was emotional stability.
Confidence.
Control.
The ability to breathe again while trading.

Today, he still has losing trades — because every trader does.
But now he wins more than he loses.
And more importantly: he understands why.

This is what MindTrade Signals offers you:

– Real, actionable Forex signals based on professional manual analysis
– Clear risk parameters to protect your capital
– Transparent breakdowns so you understand the logic
– Human intelligence instead of automated noise
– A team in the market with you, not above you

Because Forex is more than charts and numbers.
It is psychological resilience, timing, discipline, and the ability to act with certainty when others hesitate.

MindTrade Signals was created for traders who are tired of gambling and ready to grow.

Forex does not reward the loudest, the fastest, or the most aggressive.
It rewards the informed.
The disciplined.
The supported.

If you feel that spark — that inner drive telling you that you’re capable of more — listen to it. That instinct made you a trader. Now it can make you a profitable one.

Your turning point is here.
Choose to step forward.
Choose clarity.
Choose confidence.
Choose MindTrade Signals.

Sincerely,
MindTrade Signals Team


Sem comentários
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
MindTrade
30 USD por mês
47%
0
0
USD
3.1K
EUR
14
100%
211
62%
51%
2.77
5.01
EUR
6%
1:500
