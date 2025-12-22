시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / MindTrade
Roberto Lo Porto

MindTrade

Roberto Lo Porto
0 리뷰
안정성
15
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 51%
RadexMarkets-Real 6
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
228
이익 거래:
144 (63.15%)
손실 거래:
84 (36.84%)
최고의 거래:
83.65 EUR
최악의 거래:
-37.40 EUR
총 수익:
1 752.39 EUR (21 989 pips)
총 손실:
-602.05 EUR (12 860 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
26 (328.81 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
328.81 EUR (26)
샤프 비율:
0.30
거래 활동:
54.85%
최대 입금량:
10.18%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
21
평균 유지 시간:
15 시간
회복 요인:
8.23
롱(주식매수):
114 (50.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
114 (50.00%)
수익 요인:
2.91
기대수익:
5.05 EUR
평균 이익:
12.17 EUR
평균 손실:
-7.17 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
7 (-99.55 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-139.73 EUR (6)
월별 성장률:
12.15%
연간 예측:
147.46%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 EUR
최대한의:
139.73 EUR (4.63%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
4.93% (139.73 EUR)
자본금별:
6.13% (188.56 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD 228
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD 1.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD 9.1K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +83.65 EUR
최악의 거래: -37 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 26
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +328.81 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -99.55 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RadexMarkets-Real 6"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
0.00 × 39
Dear Forex Trader,

I want to share a story with you.

Not long ago, a trader named Daniel sat exactly where you are now: watching the Forex market move with speed, volatility, and endless possibility — yet struggling to convert that motion into consistent gains.

He had tried everything.
Indicators, bots, EAs, strategies from forums, YouTube tutorials, paid courses, even sleepless nights staring at charts. And still, every win seemed to evaporate on the next trade.

The market felt like a puzzle with missing pieces.

What Daniel never lacked was effort.
What he lacked was guidance.

Then he discovered something that changed everything. Not a secret indicator. Not a magic system. But a different way of seeing the market — through the lens of human interpretation instead of automatic reaction.

That was his first step with MindTrade Signals.

Within days, he noticed the difference.
Signals were not only clear.
They were explained.
Reasoned.
Structured.

Every alert was backed by manual expertise — not RNG strategies or generic indicators. And for the first time, Daniel began to trust the process.

The result was not just profitability.
It was emotional stability.
Confidence.
Control.
The ability to breathe again while trading.

Today, he still has losing trades — because every trader does.
But now he wins more than he loses.
And more importantly: he understands why.

This is what MindTrade Signals offers you:

– Real, actionable Forex signals based on professional manual analysis
– Clear risk parameters to protect your capital
– Transparent breakdowns so you understand the logic
– Human intelligence instead of automated noise
– A team in the market with you, not above you

Because Forex is more than charts and numbers.
It is psychological resilience, timing, discipline, and the ability to act with certainty when others hesitate.

MindTrade Signals was created for traders who are tired of gambling and ready to grow.

Forex does not reward the loudest, the fastest, or the most aggressive.
It rewards the informed.
The disciplined.
The supported.

If you feel that spark — that inner drive telling you that you’re capable of more — listen to it. That instinct made you a trader. Now it can make you a profitable one.

Your turning point is here.
Choose to step forward.
Choose clarity.
Choose confidence.
Choose MindTrade Signals.

Sincerely,
MindTrade Signals Team


리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
MindTrade
월별 30 USD
51%
0
0
USD
3.2K
EUR
15
100%
228
63%
55%
2.91
5.05
EUR
6%
1:500
