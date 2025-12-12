***THE DRAWDOWN EARLY ON IS CAUSED BY RUNNING DIFFERENT EA AND DOES NOT REFLECT THE PERFORMANCE OF USDJPY STEADY GROWTH SYSTEM***



This EA trades USDJPY using a time-range breakout concept, built for traders who want steady account growth with strict risk control—not a get-rich-quick approach.

It will take at most one trade per day, only when a valid long opportunity appears. Position size is calculated as a percentage of account balance, making it easy to scale across account sizes while keeping risk consistent.

✅ Key Features

USDJPY optimized

Time-range breakout logic (timeframe independent)

Max 1 trade per day (long setups only)

Balance-based risk sizing (% of balance)

Active trailing stop-loss to limit losses and protect gains

Trades typically close end-of-day, unless an exceptional risk-to-reward (~8.5 RRR) is achieved earlier

🛡️ Built for Prop Firm Discipline

This strategy is tailored to align with prop firm risk rules and is intended to be a low-risk component within a broader portfolio of strategies.

⚠️ Risk Notice

Trading involves risk and results vary by market conditions and broker execution. Always use sensible risk settings and test on demo before live trading.