Filip Dockal

USDJPY Steady Growth

Filip Dockal
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
9 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 4%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
20
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
9 (45.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
11 (55.00%)
En iyi işlem:
9.13 USD
En kötü işlem:
-3.08 USD
Brüt kâr:
18.88 USD (3 291 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-14.69 USD (12 304 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (4.76 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
11.80 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.09
Alım-satım etkinliği:
29.27%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
9.59%
En son işlem:
47 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
10 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.57
Alış işlemleri:
19 (95.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 (5.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.29
Beklenen getiri:
0.21 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.10 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.34 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-4.53 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-4.53 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
12.46%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
7.38 USD
Maksimum:
7.38 USD (7.38%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
7.38% (7.38 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.84% (0.89 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY 12
US500 6
AAPL.NAS 1
MSFT.NAS 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY 12
US500 -7
AAPL.NAS -2
MSFT.NAS 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY 1.7K
US500 -6.9K
AAPL.NAS -3.9K
MSFT.NAS 163
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +9.13 USD
En kötü işlem: -3 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +4.76 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -4.53 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 2
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.28 × 58
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.38 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
1.16 × 1289
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.33 × 3
Darwinex-Live
1.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
1.65 × 83
FBS-Real
1.70 × 33
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.73 × 49
OctaFX-Real2
1.82 × 134
Exness-MT5Real35
1.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.67 × 2817
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.95 × 396
Exness-MT5Real6
3.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
3.00 × 23
RoboForex-ECN
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
3.17 × 35
28 daha fazla...
***THE DRAWDOWN EARLY ON IS CAUSED BY RUNNING DIFFERENT EA AND DOES NOT REFLECT THE PERFORMANCE OF USDJPY STEADY GROWTH SYSTEM***

This EA trades USDJPY using a time-range breakout concept, built for traders who want steady account growth with strict risk control—not a get-rich-quick approach.

It will take at most one trade per day, only when a valid long opportunity appears. Position size is calculated as a percentage of account balance, making it easy to scale across account sizes while keeping risk consistent.

✅ Key Features

  • USDJPY optimized

  • Time-range breakout logic (timeframe independent)

  • Max 1 trade per day (long setups only)

  • Balance-based risk sizing (% of balance)

  • Active trailing stop-loss to limit losses and protect gains

  • Trades typically close end-of-day, unless an exceptional risk-to-reward (~8.5 RRR) is achieved earlier

🛡️ Built for Prop Firm Discipline

This strategy is tailored to align with prop firm risk rules and is intended to be a low-risk component within a broader portfolio of strategies.

⚠️ Risk Notice

Trading involves risk and results vary by market conditions and broker execution. Always use sensible risk settings and test on demo before live trading.




























İnceleme yok
2025.12.12 07:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 05:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 05:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
