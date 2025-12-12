시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / USDJPY Steady Growth
Filip Dockal

USDJPY Steady Growth

Filip Dockal
0 리뷰
안정성
12
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 12%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
27
이익 거래:
12 (44.44%)
손실 거래:
15 (55.56%)
최고의 거래:
9.13 USD
최악의 거래:
-3.08 USD
총 수익:
31.58 USD (5 209 pips)
총 손실:
-19.91 USD (13 035 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
4 (4.76 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
11.80 USD (2)
샤프 비율:
0.16
거래 활동:
15.47%
최대 입금량:
26.56%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
3
평균 유지 시간:
10 시간
회복 요인:
1.58
롱(주식매수):
26 (96.30%)
숏(주식차입매도):
1 (3.70%)
수익 요인:
1.59
기대수익:
0.43 USD
평균 이익:
2.63 USD
평균 손실:
-1.33 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-4.53 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-4.53 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
8.66%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
7.38 USD
최대한의:
7.38 USD (7.38%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
7.38% (7.38 USD)
자본금별:
2.17% (2.49 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
USDJPY 19
US500 6
AAPL.NAS 1
MSFT.NAS 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
USDJPY 19
US500 -7
AAPL.NAS -2
MSFT.NAS 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
USDJPY 2.9K
US500 -6.9K
AAPL.NAS -3.9K
MSFT.NAS 163
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +9.13 USD
최악의 거래: -3 USD
연속 최대 이익: 2
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +4.76 USD
연속 최대 손실: -4.53 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 2
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.28 × 58
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.38 × 8
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
1.16 × 1289
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 7
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.33 × 3
Darwinex-Live
1.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
1.65 × 83
FBS-Real
1.70 × 33
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.73 × 49
OctaFX-Real2
1.82 × 134
Exness-MT5Real35
1.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.67 × 2817
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.93 × 71
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.94 × 397
FBSTradestone-Real
3.00 × 23
RoboForex-ECN
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
3.17 × 35
32 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

***THE DRAWDOWN EARLY ON IS CAUSED BY RUNNING DIFFERENT EA AND DOES NOT REFLECT THE PERFORMANCE OF USDJPY STEADY GROWTH SYSTEM***

This EA trades USDJPY using a time-range breakout concept, built for traders who want steady account growth with strict risk control—not a get-rich-quick approach.

It will take at most one trade per day, only when a valid long opportunity appears. Position size is calculated as a percentage of account balance, making it easy to scale across account sizes while keeping risk consistent.

✅ Key Features

  • USDJPY optimized

  • Time-range breakout logic (timeframe independent)

  • Max 1 trade per day (long setups only)

  • Balance-based risk sizing (% of balance)

  • Active trailing stop-loss to limit losses and protect gains

  • Trades typically close end-of-day, unless an exceptional risk-to-reward (~8.5 RRR) is achieved earlier

🛡️ Built for Prop Firm Discipline

This strategy is tailored to align with prop firm risk rules and is intended to be a low-risk component within a broader portfolio of strategies.

⚠️ Risk Notice

Trading involves risk and results vary by market conditions and broker execution. Always use sensible risk settings and test on demo before live trading.




























리뷰 없음
2025.12.31 06:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.31 05:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 22:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.24 18:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 07:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 05:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 05:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
USDJPY Steady Growth
월별 30 USD
12%
0
0
USD
112
USD
12
100%
27
44%
15%
1.58
0.43
USD
7%
1:100
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.