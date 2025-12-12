SinaisSeções
Filip Dockal

USDJPY Steady Growth

Filip Dockal
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
11 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 13%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
24
Negociações com lucro:
11 (45.83%)
Negociações com perda:
13 (54.17%)
Melhor negociação:
9.13 USD
Pior negociação:
-3.08 USD
Lucro bruto:
30.64 USD (5 135 pips)
Perda bruta:
-17.18 USD (12 693 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
4 (4.76 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
11.80 USD (2)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.20
Atividade de negociação:
22.80%
Depósito máximo carregado:
9.61%
Último negócio:
3 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
3
Tempo médio de espera:
10 horas
Fator de recuperação:
1.82
Negociações longas:
23 (95.83%)
Negociações curtas:
1 (4.17%)
Fator de lucro:
1.78
Valor esperado:
0.56 USD
Lucro médio:
2.79 USD
Perda média:
-1.32 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-4.53 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-4.53 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
8.66%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
7.38 USD
Máximo:
7.38 USD (7.38%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
7.38% (7.38 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.17% (2.49 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
USDJPY 16
US500 6
AAPL.NAS 1
MSFT.NAS 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
USDJPY 21
US500 -7
AAPL.NAS -2
MSFT.NAS 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
USDJPY 3.1K
US500 -6.9K
AAPL.NAS -3.9K
MSFT.NAS 163
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +9.13 USD
Pior negociação: -3 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +4.76 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -4.53 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 2
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.28 × 58
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.38 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
1.16 × 1289
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.33 × 3
Darwinex-Live
1.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
1.65 × 83
FBS-Real
1.70 × 33
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.73 × 49
OctaFX-Real2
1.82 × 134
Exness-MT5Real35
1.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.67 × 2817
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.84 × 55
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.94 × 397
Exness-MT5Real6
3.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
3.00 × 23
RoboForex-ECN
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
3.17 × 35
29 mais ...
***THE DRAWDOWN EARLY ON IS CAUSED BY RUNNING DIFFERENT EA AND DOES NOT REFLECT THE PERFORMANCE OF USDJPY STEADY GROWTH SYSTEM***

This EA trades USDJPY using a time-range breakout concept, built for traders who want steady account growth with strict risk control—not a get-rich-quick approach.

It will take at most one trade per day, only when a valid long opportunity appears. Position size is calculated as a percentage of account balance, making it easy to scale across account sizes while keeping risk consistent.

✅ Key Features

  • USDJPY optimized

  • Time-range breakout logic (timeframe independent)

  • Max 1 trade per day (long setups only)

  • Balance-based risk sizing (% of balance)

  • Active trailing stop-loss to limit losses and protect gains

  • Trades typically close end-of-day, unless an exceptional risk-to-reward (~8.5 RRR) is achieved earlier

🛡️ Built for Prop Firm Discipline

This strategy is tailored to align with prop firm risk rules and is intended to be a low-risk component within a broader portfolio of strategies.

⚠️ Risk Notice

Trading involves risk and results vary by market conditions and broker execution. Always use sensible risk settings and test on demo before live trading.




























Sem comentários
2025.12.24 18:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 07:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 05:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 05:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
