Filip Dockal

USDJPY Steady Growth

Filip Dockal
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
11 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 13%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
24
Transacciones Rentables:
11 (45.83%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
13 (54.17%)
Mejor transacción:
9.13 USD
Peor transacción:
-3.08 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
30.64 USD (5 135 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-17.18 USD (12 693 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
4 (4.76 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
11.80 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.20
Actividad comercial:
22.80%
Carga máxima del depósito:
9.61%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
3
Tiempo medio de espera:
10 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.82
Transacciones Largas:
23 (95.83%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 (4.17%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.78
Beneficio Esperado:
0.56 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.79 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.32 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-4.53 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-4.53 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
8.66%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
7.38 USD
Máxima:
7.38 USD (7.38%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
7.38% (7.38 USD)
De fondos:
2.17% (2.49 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
USDJPY 16
US500 6
AAPL.NAS 1
MSFT.NAS 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
USDJPY 21
US500 -7
AAPL.NAS -2
MSFT.NAS 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
USDJPY 3.1K
US500 -6.9K
AAPL.NAS -3.9K
MSFT.NAS 163
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +9.13 USD
Peor transacción: -3 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +4.76 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -4.53 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 2
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.28 × 58
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.38 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
1.16 × 1289
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.33 × 3
Darwinex-Live
1.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
1.65 × 83
FBS-Real
1.70 × 33
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.73 × 49
OctaFX-Real2
1.82 × 134
Exness-MT5Real35
1.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.67 × 2817
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.84 × 55
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.94 × 397
Exness-MT5Real6
3.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
3.00 × 23
RoboForex-ECN
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
3.17 × 35
otros 29...
***THE DRAWDOWN EARLY ON IS CAUSED BY RUNNING DIFFERENT EA AND DOES NOT REFLECT THE PERFORMANCE OF USDJPY STEADY GROWTH SYSTEM***

This EA trades USDJPY using a time-range breakout concept, built for traders who want steady account growth with strict risk control—not a get-rich-quick approach.

It will take at most one trade per day, only when a valid long opportunity appears. Position size is calculated as a percentage of account balance, making it easy to scale across account sizes while keeping risk consistent.

✅ Key Features

  • USDJPY optimized

  • Time-range breakout logic (timeframe independent)

  • Max 1 trade per day (long setups only)

  • Balance-based risk sizing (% of balance)

  • Active trailing stop-loss to limit losses and protect gains

  • Trades typically close end-of-day, unless an exceptional risk-to-reward (~8.5 RRR) is achieved earlier

🛡️ Built for Prop Firm Discipline

This strategy is tailored to align with prop firm risk rules and is intended to be a low-risk component within a broader portfolio of strategies.

⚠️ Risk Notice

Trading involves risk and results vary by market conditions and broker execution. Always use sensible risk settings and test on demo before live trading.




























No hay comentarios
2025.12.24 18:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 07:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 05:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 05:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
