Filip Dockal

USDJPY Steady Growth

Filip Dockal
0 recensioni
9 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 5%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
19
Profit Trade:
9 (47.36%)
Loss Trade:
10 (52.63%)
Best Trade:
9.13 USD
Worst Trade:
-3.08 USD
Profitto lordo:
18.88 USD (3 291 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-13.55 USD (12 127 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (4.76 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
11.80 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
29.27%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.57%
Ultimo trade:
43 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.72
Long Trade:
18 (94.74%)
Short Trade:
1 (5.26%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.39
Profitto previsto:
0.28 USD
Profitto medio:
2.10 USD
Perdita media:
-1.36 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-4.53 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4.53 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
13.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
7.38 USD
Massimale:
7.38 USD (7.38%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.38% (7.38 USD)
Per equità:
0.84% (0.89 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 11
US500 6
AAPL.NAS 1
MSFT.NAS 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY 13
US500 -7
AAPL.NAS -2
MSFT.NAS 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 1.9K
US500 -6.9K
AAPL.NAS -3.9K
MSFT.NAS 163
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +9.13 USD
Worst Trade: -3 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +4.76 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4.53 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 2
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.28 × 58
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.38 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
1.16 × 1289
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.33 × 3
Darwinex-Live
1.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
1.65 × 83
FBS-Real
1.70 × 33
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.73 × 49
OctaFX-Real2
1.82 × 134
Exness-MT5Real35
1.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.67 × 2817
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.95 × 396
Exness-MT5Real6
3.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
3.00 × 23
RoboForex-ECN
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
3.17 × 35
***THE DRAWDOWN EARLY ON IS CAUSED BY RUNNING DIFFERENT EA AND DOES NOT REFLECT THE PERFORMANCE OF USDJPY STEADY GROWTH SYSTEM***

This EA trades USDJPY using a time-range breakout concept, built for traders who want steady account growth with strict risk control—not a get-rich-quick approach.

It will take at most one trade per day, only when a valid long opportunity appears. Position size is calculated as a percentage of account balance, making it easy to scale across account sizes while keeping risk consistent.

✅ Key Features

  • USDJPY optimized

  • Time-range breakout logic (timeframe independent)

  • Max 1 trade per day (long setups only)

  • Balance-based risk sizing (% of balance)

  • Active trailing stop-loss to limit losses and protect gains

  • Trades typically close end-of-day, unless an exceptional risk-to-reward (~8.5 RRR) is achieved earlier

🛡️ Built for Prop Firm Discipline

This strategy is tailored to align with prop firm risk rules and is intended to be a low-risk component within a broader portfolio of strategies.

⚠️ Risk Notice

Trading involves risk and results vary by market conditions and broker execution. Always use sensible risk settings and test on demo before live trading.




























Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.12 05:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 05:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
