シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / USDJPY Steady Growth
Filip Dockal

USDJPY Steady Growth

Filip Dockal
レビュー0件
信頼性
11週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 13%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
24
利益トレード:
11 (45.83%)
損失トレード:
13 (54.17%)
ベストトレード:
9.13 USD
最悪のトレード:
-3.08 USD
総利益:
30.64 USD (5 135 pips)
総損失:
-17.18 USD (12 693 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
4 (4.76 USD)
最大連続利益:
11.80 USD (2)
シャープレシオ:
0.20
取引アクティビティ:
22.80%
最大入金額:
9.61%
最近のトレード:
4 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
3
平均保有時間:
10 時間
リカバリーファクター:
1.82
長いトレード:
23 (95.83%)
短いトレード:
1 (4.17%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.78
期待されたペイオフ:
0.56 USD
平均利益:
2.79 USD
平均損失:
-1.32 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-4.53 USD)
最大連続損失:
-4.53 USD (4)
月間成長:
8.66%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
7.38 USD
最大の:
7.38 USD (7.38%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
7.38% (7.38 USD)
エクイティによる:
2.17% (2.49 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
USDJPY 16
US500 6
AAPL.NAS 1
MSFT.NAS 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
USDJPY 21
US500 -7
AAPL.NAS -2
MSFT.NAS 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
USDJPY 3.1K
US500 -6.9K
AAPL.NAS -3.9K
MSFT.NAS 163
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +9.13 USD
最悪のトレード: -3 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 2
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +4.76 USD
最大連続損失: -4.53 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 2
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.28 × 58
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.38 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
1.16 × 1289
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.33 × 3
Darwinex-Live
1.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
1.65 × 83
FBS-Real
1.70 × 33
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.73 × 49
OctaFX-Real2
1.82 × 134
Exness-MT5Real35
1.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.67 × 2817
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.84 × 55
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.94 × 397
Exness-MT5Real6
3.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
3.00 × 23
RoboForex-ECN
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
3.17 × 35
29 より多く...
***THE DRAWDOWN EARLY ON IS CAUSED BY RUNNING DIFFERENT EA AND DOES NOT REFLECT THE PERFORMANCE OF USDJPY STEADY GROWTH SYSTEM***

This EA trades USDJPY using a time-range breakout concept, built for traders who want steady account growth with strict risk control—not a get-rich-quick approach.

It will take at most one trade per day, only when a valid long opportunity appears. Position size is calculated as a percentage of account balance, making it easy to scale across account sizes while keeping risk consistent.

✅ Key Features

  • USDJPY optimized

  • Time-range breakout logic (timeframe independent)

  • Max 1 trade per day (long setups only)

  • Balance-based risk sizing (% of balance)

  • Active trailing stop-loss to limit losses and protect gains

  • Trades typically close end-of-day, unless an exceptional risk-to-reward (~8.5 RRR) is achieved earlier

🛡️ Built for Prop Firm Discipline

This strategy is tailored to align with prop firm risk rules and is intended to be a low-risk component within a broader portfolio of strategies.

⚠️ Risk Notice

Trading involves risk and results vary by market conditions and broker execution. Always use sensible risk settings and test on demo before live trading.




























レビューなし
2025.12.24 18:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 07:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 05:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 05:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
