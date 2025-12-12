信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / USDJPY Steady Growth
Filip Dockal

USDJPY Steady Growth

Filip Dockal
0条评论
可靠性
11
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 13%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
24
盈利交易:
11 (45.83%)
亏损交易:
13 (54.17%)
最好交易:
9.13 USD
最差交易:
-3.08 USD
毛利:
30.64 USD (5 135 pips)
毛利亏损:
-17.18 USD (12 693 pips)
最大连续赢利:
4 (4.76 USD)
最大连续盈利:
11.80 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.20
交易活动:
22.80%
最大入金加载:
9.61%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
10 小时
采收率:
1.82
长期交易:
23 (95.83%)
短期交易:
1 (4.17%)
利润因子:
1.78
预期回报:
0.56 USD
平均利润:
2.79 USD
平均损失:
-1.32 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-4.53 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-4.53 USD (4)
每月增长:
8.66%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
7.38 USD
最大值:
7.38 USD (7.38%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
7.38% (7.38 USD)
净值:
2.17% (2.49 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USDJPY 16
US500 6
AAPL.NAS 1
MSFT.NAS 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USDJPY 21
US500 -7
AAPL.NAS -2
MSFT.NAS 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USDJPY 3.1K
US500 -6.9K
AAPL.NAS -3.9K
MSFT.NAS 163
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +9.13 USD
最差交易: -3 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +4.76 USD
最大连续亏损: -4.53 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 2
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.28 × 58
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.38 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
1.16 × 1289
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.33 × 3
Darwinex-Live
1.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
1.65 × 83
FBS-Real
1.70 × 33
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.73 × 49
OctaFX-Real2
1.82 × 134
Exness-MT5Real35
1.83 × 12
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.58 × 53
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.67 × 2817
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.94 × 397
RoboForex-ECN
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
3.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
3.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real15
3.17 × 35
28 更多...
***THE DRAWDOWN EARLY ON IS CAUSED BY RUNNING DIFFERENT EA AND DOES NOT REFLECT THE PERFORMANCE OF USDJPY STEADY GROWTH SYSTEM***

This EA trades USDJPY using a time-range breakout concept, built for traders who want steady account growth with strict risk control—not a get-rich-quick approach.

It will take at most one trade per day, only when a valid long opportunity appears. Position size is calculated as a percentage of account balance, making it easy to scale across account sizes while keeping risk consistent.

✅ Key Features

  • USDJPY optimized

  • Time-range breakout logic (timeframe independent)

  • Max 1 trade per day (long setups only)

  • Balance-based risk sizing (% of balance)

  • Active trailing stop-loss to limit losses and protect gains

  • Trades typically close end-of-day, unless an exceptional risk-to-reward (~8.5 RRR) is achieved earlier

🛡️ Built for Prop Firm Discipline

This strategy is tailored to align with prop firm risk rules and is intended to be a low-risk component within a broader portfolio of strategies.

⚠️ Risk Notice

Trading involves risk and results vary by market conditions and broker execution. Always use sensible risk settings and test on demo before live trading.




























没有评论
2025.12.24 18:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 07:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 05:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 05:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
