Signale / MetaTrader 5 / USDJPY Steady Growth
Filip Dockal

USDJPY Steady Growth

Filip Dockal
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
11 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 13%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
24
Gewinntrades:
11 (45.83%)
Verlusttrades:
13 (54.17%)
Bester Trade:
9.13 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-3.08 USD
Bruttoprofit:
30.64 USD (5 135 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-17.18 USD (12 693 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
4 (4.76 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
11.80 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading-Aktivität:
22.80%
Max deposit load:
9.61%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
3
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
10 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.82
Long-Positionen:
23 (95.83%)
Short-Positionen:
1 (4.17%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.78
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.56 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.79 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.32 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-4.53 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-4.53 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
8.66%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
7.38 USD
Maximaler:
7.38 USD (7.38%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
7.38% (7.38 USD)
Kapital:
2.17% (2.49 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDJPY 16
US500 6
AAPL.NAS 1
MSFT.NAS 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 21
US500 -7
AAPL.NAS -2
MSFT.NAS 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 3.1K
US500 -6.9K
AAPL.NAS -3.9K
MSFT.NAS 163
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +9.13 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -3 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +4.76 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -4.53 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 2
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.28 × 58
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.38 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
1.16 × 1289
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.33 × 3
Darwinex-Live
1.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
1.65 × 83
FBS-Real
1.70 × 33
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.73 × 49
OctaFX-Real2
1.82 × 134
Exness-MT5Real35
1.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.67 × 2817
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.79 × 56
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.94 × 397
Exness-MT5Real6
3.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
3.00 × 23
RoboForex-ECN
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
3.17 × 35
noch 29 ...
***THE DRAWDOWN EARLY ON IS CAUSED BY RUNNING DIFFERENT EA AND DOES NOT REFLECT THE PERFORMANCE OF USDJPY STEADY GROWTH SYSTEM***

This EA trades USDJPY using a time-range breakout concept, built for traders who want steady account growth with strict risk control—not a get-rich-quick approach.

It will take at most one trade per day, only when a valid long opportunity appears. Position size is calculated as a percentage of account balance, making it easy to scale across account sizes while keeping risk consistent.

✅ Key Features

  • USDJPY optimized

  • Time-range breakout logic (timeframe independent)

  • Max 1 trade per day (long setups only)

  • Balance-based risk sizing (% of balance)

  • Active trailing stop-loss to limit losses and protect gains

  • Trades typically close end-of-day, unless an exceptional risk-to-reward (~8.5 RRR) is achieved earlier

🛡️ Built for Prop Firm Discipline

This strategy is tailored to align with prop firm risk rules and is intended to be a low-risk component within a broader portfolio of strategies.

⚠️ Risk Notice

Trading involves risk and results vary by market conditions and broker execution. Always use sensible risk settings and test on demo before live trading.




























Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.24 18:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 07:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 05:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 05:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
USDJPY Steady Growth
30 USD pro Monat
13%
0
0
USD
113
USD
11
100%
24
45%
23%
1.78
0.56
USD
7%
1:100
