- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
Veri yok
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Bulls & Bears Inc. – Professional Trading Signals
Precision. Discipline. Real Results.
Hello, I’m Jose Serratos, an active trader in Forex, Indices, and Crypto.
My strategy combines multi-timeframe technical analysis, strict risk management, and a fully consistent, long-term approach.
🔥 What my signals offer
-
High-probability entries based on clean breakouts and institutional levels
-
Strict risk management (mandatory Stop Loss)
-
Clear setups with context and explanation
-
Low drawdown and stable account growth
🛡️ Trading Philosophy
I only take confirmed, high-quality setups.
I don’t chase the market — I wait for structure, volume, and direction to align.
My priority is capital protection and steady, sustainable growth.
📊 Perfect for traders who want
-
Professional signals
-
Discipline and transparency
-
Consistent performance
-
A long-term, stable strategy