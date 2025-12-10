シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Bulls Y Bears Inc
JOSE SERRATOS DUENAS

Bulls Y Bears Inc

JOSE SERRATOS DUENAS
レビュー0件
3週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 -3%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
13
利益トレード:
7 (53.84%)
損失トレード:
6 (46.15%)
ベストトレード:
3.62 USD
最悪のトレード:
-5.00 USD
総利益:
10.62 USD (1 450 pips)
総損失:
-15.66 USD (1 540 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
5 (8.82 USD)
最大連続利益:
8.82 USD (5)
シャープレシオ:
-0.15
取引アクティビティ:
43.93%
最大入金額:
7.65%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
5
平均保有時間:
19 時間
リカバリーファクター:
-0.61
長いトレード:
8 (61.54%)
短いトレード:
5 (38.46%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.68
期待されたペイオフ:
-0.39 USD
平均利益:
1.52 USD
平均損失:
-2.61 USD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-7.23 USD)
最大連続損失:
-7.23 USD (3)
月間成長:
-2.52%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
7.23 USD
最大の:
8.33 USD (4.13%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
4.13% (8.33 USD)
エクイティによる:
2.59% (5.23 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD 5
EURGBP 2
USOIL 2
AUDUSD 1
CADJPY 1
AUDNZD 1
GBPCHF 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD 0
EURGBP -1
USOIL -8
AUDUSD -3
CADJPY 2
AUDNZD 4
GBPCHF 0
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD -25
EURGBP -43
USOIL -750
AUDUSD -280
CADJPY 371
AUDNZD 629
GBPCHF 8
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +3.62 USD
最悪のトレード: -5 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +8.82 USD
最大連続損失: -7.23 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real31"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
3.00 × 1
Bulls & Bears Inc. – Professional Trading Signals

Precision. Discipline. Real Results.

Hello, I’m Jose Serratos, an active trader in Forex, Indices, and Crypto.
My strategy combines multi-timeframe technical analysis, strict risk management, and a fully consistent, long-term approach.

🔥 What my signals offer

  • High-probability entries based on clean breakouts and institutional levels

  • Strict risk management (mandatory Stop Loss)

  • Clear setups with context and explanation

  • Low drawdown and stable account growth

🛡️ Trading Philosophy

I only take confirmed, high-quality setups.
I don’t chase the market — I wait for structure, volume, and direction to align.
My priority is capital protection and steady, sustainable growth.

📊 Perfect for traders who want

  • Professional signals

  • Discipline and transparency

  • Consistent performance

  • A long-term, stable strategy


レビューなし
2025.12.19 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 18:37
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 18:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.10 02:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 02:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 02:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.10 02:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 02:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
