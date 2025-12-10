SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Bulls Y Bears Inc
JOSE SERRATOS DUENAS

Bulls Y Bears Inc

JOSE SERRATOS DUENAS
0 comentários
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 -3%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
13
Negociações com lucro:
7 (53.84%)
Negociações com perda:
6 (46.15%)
Melhor negociação:
3.62 USD
Pior negociação:
-5.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
10.62 USD (1 450 pips)
Perda bruta:
-15.66 USD (1 540 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
5 (8.82 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
8.82 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.15
Atividade de negociação:
43.93%
Depósito máximo carregado:
7.65%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
5
Tempo médio de espera:
19 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.61
Negociações longas:
8 (61.54%)
Negociações curtas:
5 (38.46%)
Fator de lucro:
0.68
Valor esperado:
-0.39 USD
Lucro médio:
1.52 USD
Perda média:
-2.61 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-7.23 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-7.23 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
-2.52%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
7.23 USD
Máximo:
8.33 USD (4.13%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
4.13% (8.33 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.59% (5.23 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 5
EURGBP 2
USOIL 2
AUDUSD 1
CADJPY 1
AUDNZD 1
GBPCHF 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD 0
EURGBP -1
USOIL -8
AUDUSD -3
CADJPY 2
AUDNZD 4
GBPCHF 0
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD -25
EURGBP -43
USOIL -750
AUDUSD -280
CADJPY 371
AUDNZD 629
GBPCHF 8
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +3.62 USD
Pior negociação: -5 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +8.82 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -7.23 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
3.00 × 1
Bulls & Bears Inc. – Professional Trading Signals

Precision. Discipline. Real Results.

Hello, I’m Jose Serratos, an active trader in Forex, Indices, and Crypto.
My strategy combines multi-timeframe technical analysis, strict risk management, and a fully consistent, long-term approach.

🔥 What my signals offer

  • High-probability entries based on clean breakouts and institutional levels

  • Strict risk management (mandatory Stop Loss)

  • Clear setups with context and explanation

  • Low drawdown and stable account growth

🛡️ Trading Philosophy

I only take confirmed, high-quality setups.
I don’t chase the market — I wait for structure, volume, and direction to align.
My priority is capital protection and steady, sustainable growth.

📊 Perfect for traders who want

  • Professional signals

  • Discipline and transparency

  • Consistent performance

  • A long-term, stable strategy


Sem comentários
2025.12.19 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 18:37
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 18:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.10 02:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 02:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 02:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.10 02:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 02:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Bulls Y Bears Inc
30 USD por mês
-3%
0
0
USD
195
USD
3
0%
13
53%
44%
0.67
-0.39
USD
4%
1:200
