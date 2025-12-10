SignaleKategorien
JOSE SERRATOS DUENAS

Bulls Y Bears Inc

JOSE SERRATOS DUENAS
0 Bewertungen
3 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -3%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
13
Gewinntrades:
7 (53.84%)
Verlusttrades:
6 (46.15%)
Bester Trade:
3.62 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-5.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
10.62 USD (1 450 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-15.66 USD (1 540 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
5 (8.82 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
8.82 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.15
Trading-Aktivität:
42.66%
Max deposit load:
7.65%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
7
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
19 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.61
Long-Positionen:
8 (61.54%)
Short-Positionen:
5 (38.46%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.68
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.39 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.52 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.61 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-7.23 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-7.23 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-2.52%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
7.23 USD
Maximaler:
8.33 USD (4.13%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
4.13% (8.33 USD)
Kapital:
2.59% (5.23 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 5
EURGBP 2
USOIL 2
AUDUSD 1
CADJPY 1
AUDNZD 1
GBPCHF 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 0
EURGBP -1
USOIL -8
AUDUSD -3
CADJPY 2
AUDNZD 4
GBPCHF 0
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -25
EURGBP -43
USOIL -750
AUDUSD -280
CADJPY 371
AUDNZD 629
GBPCHF 8
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +3.62 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -5 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +8.82 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -7.23 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real31" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
3.00 × 1
Bulls & Bears Inc. – Professional Trading Signals

Precision. Discipline. Real Results.

Hello, I’m Jose Serratos, an active trader in Forex, Indices, and Crypto.
My strategy combines multi-timeframe technical analysis, strict risk management, and a fully consistent, long-term approach.

🔥 What my signals offer

  • High-probability entries based on clean breakouts and institutional levels

  • Strict risk management (mandatory Stop Loss)

  • Clear setups with context and explanation

  • Low drawdown and stable account growth

🛡️ Trading Philosophy

I only take confirmed, high-quality setups.
I don’t chase the market — I wait for structure, volume, and direction to align.
My priority is capital protection and steady, sustainable growth.

📊 Perfect for traders who want

  • Professional signals

  • Discipline and transparency

  • Consistent performance

  • A long-term, stable strategy


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.19 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 18:37
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 18:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.10 02:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 02:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 02:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.10 02:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 02:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Bulls Y Bears Inc
30 USD pro Monat
-3%
0
0
USD
195
USD
3
0%
13
53%
43%
0.67
-0.39
USD
4%
1:200
