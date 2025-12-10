- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|5
|EURGBP
|2
|USOIL
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|0
|EURGBP
|-1
|USOIL
|-8
|AUDUSD
|-3
|CADJPY
|2
|AUDNZD
|4
|GBPCHF
|0
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-25
|EURGBP
|-43
|USOIL
|-750
|AUDUSD
|-280
|CADJPY
|371
|AUDNZD
|629
|GBPCHF
|8
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real31" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
|3.00 × 1
Bulls & Bears Inc. – Professional Trading Signals
Precision. Discipline. Real Results.
Hello, I’m Jose Serratos, an active trader in Forex, Indices, and Crypto.
My strategy combines multi-timeframe technical analysis, strict risk management, and a fully consistent, long-term approach.
🔥 What my signals offer
-
High-probability entries based on clean breakouts and institutional levels
-
Strict risk management (mandatory Stop Loss)
-
Clear setups with context and explanation
-
Low drawdown and stable account growth
🛡️ Trading Philosophy
I only take confirmed, high-quality setups.
I don’t chase the market — I wait for structure, volume, and direction to align.
My priority is capital protection and steady, sustainable growth.
📊 Perfect for traders who want
-
Professional signals
-
Discipline and transparency
-
Consistent performance
-
A long-term, stable strategy
USD
USD
USD