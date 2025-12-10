SignalsSections
JOSE SERRATOS DUENAS

Bulls Y Bears Inc

JOSE SERRATOS DUENAS
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -2%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
6 (54.54%)
Loss Trades:
5 (45.45%)
Best trade:
3.62 USD
Worst trade:
-5.00 USD
Gross Profit:
8.92 USD (1 280 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13.16 USD (1 290 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (8.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.82 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.15
Trading activity:
55.44%
Max deposit load:
7.65%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.59
Long Trades:
7 (63.64%)
Short Trades:
4 (36.36%)
Profit Factor:
0.68
Expected Payoff:
-0.39 USD
Average Profit:
1.49 USD
Average Loss:
-2.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-7.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.23 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-2.12%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.23 USD
Maximal:
7.23 USD (3.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.62% (7.23 USD)
By Equity:
2.59% (5.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 4
EURGBP 2
AUDUSD 1
CADJPY 1
AUDNZD 1
USOIL 1
GBPCHF 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -2
EURGBP -1
AUDUSD -3
CADJPY 2
AUDNZD 4
USOIL -5
GBPCHF 0
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -195
EURGBP -43
AUDUSD -280
CADJPY 371
AUDNZD 629
USOIL -500
GBPCHF 8
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
3.00 × 1
Bulls & Bears Inc. – Professional Trading Signals

Precision. Discipline. Real Results.

Hello, I’m Jose Serratos, an active trader in Forex, Indices, and Crypto.
My strategy combines multi-timeframe technical analysis, strict risk management, and a fully consistent, long-term approach.

🔥 What my signals offer

  • High-probability entries based on clean breakouts and institutional levels

  • Strict risk management (mandatory Stop Loss)

  • Clear setups with context and explanation

  • Low drawdown and stable account growth

🛡️ Trading Philosophy

I only take confirmed, high-quality setups.
I don’t chase the market — I wait for structure, volume, and direction to align.
My priority is capital protection and steady, sustainable growth.

📊 Perfect for traders who want

  • Professional signals

  • Discipline and transparency

  • Consistent performance

  • A long-term, stable strategy


