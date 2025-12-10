- Growth
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Bulls & Bears Inc. – Professional Trading Signals
Precision. Discipline. Real Results.
Hello, I’m Jose Serratos, an active trader in Forex, Indices, and Crypto.
My strategy combines multi-timeframe technical analysis, strict risk management, and a fully consistent, long-term approach.
🔥 What my signals offer
-
High-probability entries based on clean breakouts and institutional levels
-
Strict risk management (mandatory Stop Loss)
-
Clear setups with context and explanation
-
Low drawdown and stable account growth
🛡️ Trading Philosophy
I only take confirmed, high-quality setups.
I don’t chase the market — I wait for structure, volume, and direction to align.
My priority is capital protection and steady, sustainable growth.
📊 Perfect for traders who want
-
Professional signals
-
Discipline and transparency
-
Consistent performance
-
A long-term, stable strategy
