JOSE SERRATOS DUENAS

Bulls Y Bears Inc

JOSE SERRATOS DUENAS
0 리뷰
4
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
18
이익 거래:
10 (55.55%)
손실 거래:
8 (44.44%)
최고의 거래:
4.22 USD
최악의 거래:
-5.00 USD
총 수익:
17.17 USD (1 789 pips)
총 손실:
-17.72 USD (1 745 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
5 (8.82 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
8.82 USD (5)
샤프 비율:
-0.01
거래 활동:
33.07%
최대 입금량:
7.65%
최근 거래:
15 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
3
평균 유지 시간:
16 시간
회복 요인:
-0.07
롱(주식매수):
11 (61.11%)
숏(주식차입매도):
7 (38.89%)
수익 요인:
0.97
기대수익:
-0.03 USD
평균 이익:
1.72 USD
평균 손실:
-2.22 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-7.23 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-7.23 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
-0.28%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
7.23 USD
최대한의:
8.33 USD (4.13%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
4.13% (8.33 USD)
자본금별:
2.59% (5.23 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD 8
USOIL 3
EURGBP 2
GBPCHF 2
AUDUSD 1
CADJPY 1
AUDNZD 1
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD 2
USOIL -9
EURGBP -1
GBPCHF 4
AUDUSD -3
CADJPY 2
AUDNZD 4
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD 97
USOIL -906
EURGBP -43
GBPCHF 176
AUDUSD -280
CADJPY 371
AUDNZD 629
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +4.22 USD
최악의 거래: -5 USD
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +8.82 USD
연속 최대 손실: -7.23 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real31"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
3.00 × 1
Bulls & Bears Inc. – Professional Trading Signals

Precision. Discipline. Real Results.

Hello, I’m Jose Serratos, an active trader in Forex, Indices, and Crypto.
My strategy combines multi-timeframe technical analysis, strict risk management, and a fully consistent, long-term approach.

🔥 What my signals offer

  • High-probability entries based on clean breakouts and institutional levels

  • Strict risk management (mandatory Stop Loss)

  • Clear setups with context and explanation

  • Low drawdown and stable account growth

🛡️ Trading Philosophy

I only take confirmed, high-quality setups.
I don’t chase the market — I wait for structure, volume, and direction to align.
My priority is capital protection and steady, sustainable growth.

📊 Perfect for traders who want

  • Professional signals

  • Discipline and transparency

  • Consistent performance

  • A long-term, stable strategy


리뷰 없음
2025.12.19 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 18:37
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 18:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.10 02:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 02:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 02:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.10 02:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 02:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
