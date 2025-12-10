- 자본
트레이드:
18
이익 거래:
10 (55.55%)
손실 거래:
8 (44.44%)
최고의 거래:
4.22 USD
최악의 거래:
-5.00 USD
총 수익:
17.17 USD (1 789 pips)
총 손실:
-17.72 USD (1 745 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
5 (8.82 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
8.82 USD (5)
샤프 비율:
-0.01
거래 활동:
33.07%
최대 입금량:
7.65%
최근 거래:
15 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
3
평균 유지 시간:
16 시간
회복 요인:
-0.07
롱(주식매수):
11 (61.11%)
숏(주식차입매도):
7 (38.89%)
수익 요인:
0.97
기대수익:
-0.03 USD
평균 이익:
1.72 USD
평균 손실:
-2.22 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-7.23 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-7.23 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
-0.28%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
7.23 USD
최대한의:
8.33 USD (4.13%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
4.13% (8.33 USD)
자본금별:
2.59% (5.23 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|8
|USOIL
|3
|EURGBP
|2
|GBPCHF
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|EURUSD
|2
|USOIL
|-9
|EURGBP
|-1
|GBPCHF
|4
|AUDUSD
|-3
|CADJPY
|2
|AUDNZD
|4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|EURUSD
|97
|USOIL
|-906
|EURGBP
|-43
|GBPCHF
|176
|AUDUSD
|-280
|CADJPY
|371
|AUDNZD
|629
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +4.22 USD
최악의 거래: -5 USD
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +8.82 USD
연속 최대 손실: -7.23 USD
Bulls & Bears Inc. – Professional Trading Signals
Precision. Discipline. Real Results.
Hello, I’m Jose Serratos, an active trader in Forex, Indices, and Crypto.
My strategy combines multi-timeframe technical analysis, strict risk management, and a fully consistent, long-term approach.
🔥 What my signals offer
-
High-probability entries based on clean breakouts and institutional levels
-
Strict risk management (mandatory Stop Loss)
-
Clear setups with context and explanation
-
Low drawdown and stable account growth
🛡️ Trading Philosophy
I only take confirmed, high-quality setups.
I don’t chase the market — I wait for structure, volume, and direction to align.
My priority is capital protection and steady, sustainable growth.
📊 Perfect for traders who want
-
Professional signals
-
Discipline and transparency
-
Consistent performance
-
A long-term, stable strategy
