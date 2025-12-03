SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / TOP Reversion
Bernardo Garcia Delfa

TOP Reversion

Bernardo Garcia Delfa
0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
0%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 EUR
En kötü işlem:
0.00 EUR
Brüt kâr:
0.00 EUR
Brüt zarar:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 EUR (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 EUR (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Dağılım

Veri yok

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 EUR
En kötü işlem: -0 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "BlackBullMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

TOP REVERSION SIGNALS

TOP REVERSION – EURUSD & GBPUSD M15

Institutional-grade mean reversion system with 3 optimized configurations. Validated with 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations.

Performance (Backtest Jan 2022 – Present):

  • EURUSD Set 1 | Sharpe 2.66 | DD 14.32% | +232%
  • EURUSD Set 2 | Sharpe 3.71 | DD 13.57% | +320% SET CONNECTED
  • GBPUSD Set 3 | Sharpe 4.14 | DD 14.27% | +198%

Key Features:

  • No grid, martingale or averaging
  • One position at a time
  • Fixed Stop Loss on every trade
  • Break Even & Trailing Stop options
  • Anti-copytrading delay

Recommended Setup:

  • Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Risk: 0.33% – 1% per trade
  • Min deposit: $1,000

Includes: EA (.ex5), 3 optimized .set files, Monte Carlo PDF report, free updates & support.

⚠️ RISK WARNING Trading involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Backtest results may not replicate in live conditions. Never trade with capital you cannot afford to lose


İnceleme yok
2025.12.03 18:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 18:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 18:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.03 18:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 18:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
