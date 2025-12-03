- Büyüme
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "BlackBullMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
TOP REVERSION SIGNALS
TOP REVERSION – EURUSD & GBPUSD M15
Institutional-grade mean reversion system with 3 optimized configurations. Validated with 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations.
Performance (Backtest Jan 2022 – Present):
- EURUSD Set 1 | Sharpe 2.66 | DD 14.32% | +232%
- EURUSD Set 2 | Sharpe 3.71 | DD 13.57% | +320% SET CONNECTED
- GBPUSD Set 3 | Sharpe 4.14 | DD 14.27% | +198%
Key Features:
- No grid, martingale or averaging
- One position at a time
- Fixed Stop Loss on every trade
- Break Even & Trailing Stop options
- Anti-copytrading delay
Recommended Setup:
- Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD
- Timeframe: M15
- Risk: 0.33% – 1% per trade
- Min deposit: $1,000
Includes: EA (.ex5), 3 optimized .set files, Monte Carlo PDF report, free updates & support.
⚠️ RISK WARNING Trading involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Backtest results may not replicate in live conditions. Never trade with capital you cannot afford to lose