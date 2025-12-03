- Growth
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPYp
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPYp
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPYp
|1.2K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
TOP REVERSION SIGNALS
TOP REVERSION – EURUSD & GBPUSD M15
Institutional-grade mean reversion system with 3 optimized configurations. Validated with 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations.
Performance (Backtest Jan 2022 – Present):
- EURUSD Set 1 | Sharpe 2.66 | DD 14.32% | +232%
- EURUSD Set 2 | Sharpe 3.71 | DD 13.57% | +320% SET CONNECTED
- GBPUSD Set 3 | Sharpe 4.14 | DD 14.27% | +198%
Key Features:
- No grid, martingale or averaging
- One position at a time
- Fixed Stop Loss on every trade
- Break Even & Trailing Stop options
- Anti-copytrading delay
Recommended Setup:
- Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD
- Timeframe: M15
- Risk: 0.33% – 1% per trade
- Min deposit: $1,000
Includes: EA (.ex5), 3 optimized .set files, Monte Carlo PDF report, free updates & support.
⚠️ RISK WARNING Trading involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Backtest results may not replicate in live conditions. Never trade with capital you cannot afford to lose
