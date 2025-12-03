SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ASHI ENGINE Live
Bernardo Garcia Delfa

ASHI ENGINE Live

Bernardo Garcia Delfa
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 0%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Best trade:
15.82 EUR
Worst trade:
-20.05 EUR
Gross Profit:
51.08 EUR (2 676 pips)
Gross Loss:
-47.89 EUR (1 492 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (21.07 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.07 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
37.51%
Max deposit load:
1.15%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.10
Long Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Short Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.40 EUR
Average Profit:
12.77 EUR
Average Loss:
-11.97 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-27.22 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.22 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
0.38%
Algo trading:
50%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12.24 EUR
Maximal:
33.04 EUR (3.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.57% (32.88 EUR)
By Equity:
2.02% (18.56 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPYp 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPYp 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPYp 1.2K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.82 EUR
Worst trade: -20 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.07 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.22 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

TOP REVERSION SIGNALS

TOP REVERSION – EURUSD & GBPUSD M15

Institutional-grade mean reversion system with 3 optimized configurations. Validated with 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations.

Performance (Backtest Jan 2022 – Present):

  • EURUSD Set 1 | Sharpe 2.66 | DD 14.32% | +232%
  • EURUSD Set 2 | Sharpe 3.71 | DD 13.57% | +320% SET CONNECTED
  • GBPUSD Set 3 | Sharpe 4.14 | DD 14.27% | +198%

Key Features:

  • No grid, martingale or averaging
  • One position at a time
  • Fixed Stop Loss on every trade
  • Break Even & Trailing Stop options
  • Anti-copytrading delay

Recommended Setup:

  • Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Risk: 0.33% – 1% per trade
  • Min deposit: $1,000

Includes: EA (.ex5), 3 optimized .set files, Monte Carlo PDF report, free updates & support.

⚠️ RISK WARNING Trading involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Backtest results may not replicate in live conditions. Never trade with capital you cannot afford to lose


No reviews
2025.12.26 21:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 20:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 02:14
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 03:17
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 10 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 14:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 14:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.10 13:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 13:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.03 18:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 18:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 18:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.03 18:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 18:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ASHI ENGINE Live
99 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
903
EUR
3
50%
8
50%
38%
1.06
0.40
EUR
4%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.