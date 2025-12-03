- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPYp
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPYp
|-2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPYp
|1.1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "BlackBullMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
TOP REVERSION SIGNALS
TOP REVERSION – EURUSD & GBPUSD M15
Institutional-grade mean reversion system with 3 optimized configurations. Validated with 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations.
Performance (Backtest Jan 2022 – Present):
- EURUSD Set 1 | Sharpe 2.66 | DD 14.32% | +232%
- EURUSD Set 2 | Sharpe 3.71 | DD 13.57% | +320% SET CONNECTED
- GBPUSD Set 3 | Sharpe 4.14 | DD 14.27% | +198%
Key Features:
- No grid, martingale or averaging
- One position at a time
- Fixed Stop Loss on every trade
- Break Even & Trailing Stop options
- Anti-copytrading delay
Recommended Setup:
- Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD
- Timeframe: M15
- Risk: 0.33% – 1% per trade
- Min deposit: $1,000
Includes: EA (.ex5), 3 optimized .set files, Monte Carlo PDF report, free updates & support.
⚠️ RISK WARNING Trading involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Backtest results may not replicate in live conditions. Never trade with capital you cannot afford to lose
USD
EUR
EUR