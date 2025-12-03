SignaleKategorien
Bernardo Garcia Delfa

ASHI ENGINE Live

Bernardo Garcia Delfa
0 Bewertungen
3 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 99 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -0%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
9
Gewinntrades:
4 (44.44%)
Verlusttrades:
5 (55.56%)
Bester Trade:
15.82 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-20.05 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
51.08 EUR (2 676 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-52.50 EUR (1 614 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
2 (21.07 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
21.07 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading-Aktivität:
37.51%
Max deposit load:
1.15%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.04
Long-Positionen:
5 (55.56%)
Short-Positionen:
4 (44.44%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.97
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.16 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
12.77 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-10.50 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-27.22 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-27.22 EUR (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-0.16%
Algo-Trading:
55%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
12.24 EUR
Maximaler:
33.04 EUR (3.59%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.57% (32.88 EUR)
Kapital:
2.02% (18.56 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDJPYp 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPYp -2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPYp 1.1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +15.82 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -20 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +21.07 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -27.22 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "BlackBullMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.26 21:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 20:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 02:14
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 03:17
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 10 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 14:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 14:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.10 13:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 13:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.03 18:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 18:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 18:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.03 18:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 18:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
