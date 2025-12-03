TOP REVERSION SIGNALS

TOP REVERSION – EURUSD & GBPUSD M15

Institutional-grade mean reversion system with 3 optimized configurations. Validated with 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations.

Performance (Backtest Jan 2022 – Present):

EURUSD Set 1 | Sharpe 2.66 | DD 14.32% | +232%

EURUSD Set 2 | Sharpe 3.71 | DD 13.57% | +320% SET CONNECTED

GBPUSD Set 3 | Sharpe 4.14 | DD 14.27% | +198%

Key Features:

No grid, martingale or averaging

One position at a time

Fixed Stop Loss on every trade

Break Even & Trailing Stop options

Anti-copytrading delay

Recommended Setup:

Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD

Timeframe: M15

Risk: 0.33% – 1% per trade

Min deposit: $1,000

Includes: EA (.ex5), 3 optimized .set files, Monte Carlo PDF report, free updates & support.

⚠️ RISK WARNING Trading involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Backtest results may not replicate in live conditions. Never trade with capital you cannot afford to lose