- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPYp
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|USDJPYp
|-49
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|USDJPYp
|181
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "BlackBullMarkets-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
TOP REVERSION SIGNALS
TOP REVERSION – EURUSD & GBPUSD M15
Institutional-grade mean reversion system with 3 optimized configurations. Validated with 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations.
Performance (Backtest Jan 2022 – Present):
- EURUSD Set 1 | Sharpe 2.66 | DD 14.32% | +232%
- EURUSD Set 2 | Sharpe 3.71 | DD 13.57% | +320% SET CONNECTED
- GBPUSD Set 3 | Sharpe 4.14 | DD 14.27% | +198%
Key Features:
- No grid, martingale or averaging
- One position at a time
- Fixed Stop Loss on every trade
- Break Even & Trailing Stop options
- Anti-copytrading delay
Recommended Setup:
- Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD
- Timeframe: M15
- Risk: 0.33% – 1% per trade
- Min deposit: $1,000
Includes: EA (.ex5), 3 optimized .set files, Monte Carlo PDF report, free updates & support.
⚠️ RISK WARNING Trading involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Backtest results may not replicate in live conditions. Never trade with capital you cannot afford to lose
