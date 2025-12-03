SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / TOP Reversion
Bernardo Garcia Delfa

TOP Reversion

Bernardo Garcia Delfa
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
0%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 EUR
Worst Trade:
0.00 EUR
Profitto lordo:
0.00 EUR
Perdita lorda:
0.00 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 EUR (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 EUR
Profitto medio:
0.00 EUR
Perdita media:
0.00 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 EUR (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribuzione

Nessun dato

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 EUR
Worst Trade: -0 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "BlackBullMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

TOP REVERSION SIGNALS

TOP REVERSION – EURUSD & GBPUSD M15

Institutional-grade mean reversion system with 3 optimized configurations. Validated with 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations.

Performance (Backtest Jan 2022 – Present):

  • EURUSD Set 1 | Sharpe 2.66 | DD 14.32% | +232%
  • EURUSD Set 2 | Sharpe 3.71 | DD 13.57% | +320% SET CONNECTED
  • GBPUSD Set 3 | Sharpe 4.14 | DD 14.27% | +198%

Key Features:

  • No grid, martingale or averaging
  • One position at a time
  • Fixed Stop Loss on every trade
  • Break Even & Trailing Stop options
  • Anti-copytrading delay

Recommended Setup:

  • Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Risk: 0.33% – 1% per trade
  • Min deposit: $1,000

Includes: EA (.ex5), 3 optimized .set files, Monte Carlo PDF report, free updates & support.

⚠️ RISK WARNING Trading involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Backtest results may not replicate in live conditions. Never trade with capital you cannot afford to lose


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.03 18:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 18:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 18:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.03 18:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 18:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
