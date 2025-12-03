- Crescita
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "BlackBullMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
TOP REVERSION SIGNALS
TOP REVERSION – EURUSD & GBPUSD M15
Institutional-grade mean reversion system with 3 optimized configurations. Validated with 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations.
Performance (Backtest Jan 2022 – Present):
- EURUSD Set 1 | Sharpe 2.66 | DD 14.32% | +232%
- EURUSD Set 2 | Sharpe 3.71 | DD 13.57% | +320% SET CONNECTED
- GBPUSD Set 3 | Sharpe 4.14 | DD 14.27% | +198%
Key Features:
- No grid, martingale or averaging
- One position at a time
- Fixed Stop Loss on every trade
- Break Even & Trailing Stop options
- Anti-copytrading delay
Recommended Setup:
- Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD
- Timeframe: M15
- Risk: 0.33% – 1% per trade
- Min deposit: $1,000
Includes: EA (.ex5), 3 optimized .set files, Monte Carlo PDF report, free updates & support.
⚠️ RISK WARNING Trading involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Backtest results may not replicate in live conditions. Never trade with capital you cannot afford to lose