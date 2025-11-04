SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / BT Bulls Xpro MT5 NOVA
Hossein Davarynejad

BT Bulls Xpro MT5 NOVA

Hossein Davarynejad
0 inceleme
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
18
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
10 (55.55%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
8 (44.44%)
En iyi işlem:
10.35 AUD
En kötü işlem:
-7.77 AUD
Brüt kâr:
101.16 AUD (663 699 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-59.52 AUD (390 239 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (40.87 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
40.87 AUD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.27
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
6 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
15
Ort. tutma süresi:
50 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.74
Alış işlemleri:
1 (5.56%)
Satış işlemleri:
17 (94.44%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.70
Beklenen getiri:
2.31 AUD
Ortalama kâr:
10.12 AUD
Ortalama zarar:
-7.44 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-15.21 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-15.21 AUD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
6.94%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
15.21 AUD
Maksimum:
15.21 AUD (2.54%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD 32
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD 273K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +10.35 AUD
En kötü işlem: -8 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +40.87 AUD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -15.21 AUD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsAU-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.80 × 192
BT Bulls XPro – Live Breakout Signal (BTCUSD)

This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.

 Key Highlights:

  • Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid

  • Stable risk management with fixed stop loss

  • Works with as little as $300 balance

  • Adapted for scalping conditions

  • Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality

This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.

www.nxfx.ca

🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA


2025.11.04 19:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 19:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
