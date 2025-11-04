SegnaliSezioni
Hossein Davarynejad

BT Bulls Xpro MT5 NOVA

Hossein Davarynejad
0 recensioni
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
18
Profit Trade:
10 (55.55%)
Loss Trade:
8 (44.44%)
Best Trade:
10.35 AUD
Worst Trade:
-7.77 AUD
Profitto lordo:
101.16 AUD (663 699 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-59.52 AUD (390 239 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (40.87 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
40.87 AUD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.27
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
7 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
50 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.74
Long Trade:
1 (5.56%)
Short Trade:
17 (94.44%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.70
Profitto previsto:
2.31 AUD
Profitto medio:
10.12 AUD
Perdita media:
-7.44 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-15.21 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-15.21 AUD (2)
Crescita mensile:
6.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
15.21 AUD
Massimale:
15.21 AUD (2.54%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 32
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 273K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsAU-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.80 × 192
BT Bulls XPro – Live Breakout Signal (BTCUSD)

This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.

 Key Highlights:

  • Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid

  • Stable risk management with fixed stop loss

  • Works with as little as $300 balance

  • Adapted for scalping conditions

  • Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality

This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.

🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.04 19:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 19:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
